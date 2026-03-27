Dogecoin (DOGE) Retraces 23% YTD to Key Support Levels: Potential Targets

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Dogecoin had begun 2026 on a positive note following a 20% gain last December, with its price rising in the first few days of the year.

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Dogecoin quickly rose to a high of $0.1566 on Jan. 6 amid buyers' optimism at the year's start, but this was, however, shortlived. The dog coin declined thereafter, reaching a multiyear low of $0.0799 in February.

According to CoinGlass data, the dog coin remains in red across most time frames. It is particularly down 23.33% on a year-to-date basis. Dogecoin holders who bought this time are sitting on average losses of about 53%, with the dog coin down 53.85% on a one-year basis.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 1.37% in the last 24 hours to $0.0899 and down nearly 5% weekly.

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The majority of cryptocurrencies are trading in red on a daily and weekly basis. Rising U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar have weighed significantly on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto-related equities.

The decline across the market has seen more than $448 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass, of which about 85% came from long positions alone.

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The recent market decline has seen $398 million in long bets liquidated, while shorts came in at $50 million.

Will $0.08 stop bears?

Dogecoin touched a low near $0.08 in February, a level that halted Dogecoin's drop in August 2024. Dogecoin began to rise in the months that followed, reaching a high of $0.48 in November of the same year, a 500% increase.

The $0.07 to $0.08 level has served as key Dogecoin support at various times in Dogecoin's price history — for instance, in January 2024.

Zooming out, the broader crypto market, including Dogecoin, remains trapped in a price range that has continued since early February despite multiple attempts to break out to the upside.

Derivatives data shows funding rates at their most negative since June 2023, a setup for a short squeeze rather than further declines.