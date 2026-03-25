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    Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Price Stalemate as History Signals Worst Is Over: What to Expect

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 14:52
    Dogecoin rebound is underway as DOGE bulls clear five-month negative streak.
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    Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Price Stalemate as History Signals Worst Is Over: What to Expect
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    Dogecoin (DOGE) is on track to close March in the green and end the bearish close of the past five months. As per Cryptorank data, the meme coin is up by 3.04% and could finish the month on a value higher than its monthly average of 0.28%.

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    Dogecoin moves to end months of bearish performance

    Despite having a monthly average of 76.9% in January, Dogecoin closed the first month of 2026 in the red, down by 11.3%. Although it reduced the bearish level in February to 9.62%, the figure was much higher than the average monthly figures of 2.89%.

    This underperformance in price did not start in 2026. The downward momentum began in October 2025 after Bitcoin hit its all-time high (ATH) of $126,000. Dogecoin followed the same dip to leave the meme coin down by 20%. The same poor performance continued into November and December, with 21.3% and 19.9%, respectively.

    With Bitcoin signaling a recovery, Dogecoin, which is coupled to the leading digital crypto asset, is showing a similar rebound. DOGE has climbed by over 3% as the meme coin outperformed BTC on the crypto market.

    As of this writing, Dogecoin is changing hands at $.09728, representing a 3.39% increase in the last 24 hours. The meme coin jumped from a low of $0.0925 to a peak of $0.09753 earlier, driven by anticipation of a network utility upgrade.

    Meanwhile, the price chart of the asset shows a high-short ratio of 3.29 to 2.47, a clear bias toward long positions. This indicates that traders are anticipating price moves to higher levels. If these positive sentiments linger, it could catalyze a spike.

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    Qubic integration could influence DOGE’s next move

    Additionally, the Dogecoin mining network is set for the Qubic integration on April 1, 2026. Users are looking forward to an increase in processing speed and possibly better utility.

    If the positive sentiment of this event succeeds in pushing DOGE past the $0.098 level, the meme coin might break out and reclaim the $0.10 zone again.

    However, if momentum drops because of low trading volume, Dogecoin’s price could retreat to the $0.093-$0.097 range. Dogecoin’s next move might depend on its ability to break out and sustain its price above the critical $0.098 level.

    At the start of the trading week on March 23, it was observed that Kraken traders aggressively bought 4.5 million DOGE when the price dipped. The move suggested strategic accumulation to increase their portfolios.

    #Dogecoin
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