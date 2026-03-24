Dogecoin Bear Trap? DOGE Price Jumps 6% Despite Short-Term Death Cross

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Crypto recovered on Tuesday morning even as Monday's relief rally spread across traditional markets, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq trading higher. The dollar, on the other hand, declined as traders pared back some of their more hawkish Federal Reserve bets.

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Major cryptocurrencies rose alongside Bitcoin, with Dogecoin rising about 6% in the last 24 hours. Crypto-linked mining stocks rallied alongside broader equity markets.

DOGE's price rise comes despite a death cross on its three-hour time frame. The 50 MA has fallen below the 200 MA, creating a death cross on the three-hour chart.

The Dogecoin price rallied ahead of the death cross, confusing bears. This is seen with short liquidations far surpassing those of long liquidations. Short liquidations came in at $2.53 million, while long liquidations totaled $938,590.

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Across the broader crypto market, crypto positions worth $570 million were liquidated, with shorts liquidated accounting for the majority at $367.05 million, while longs came in at $203.57 million.

On Tuesday morning, traders will watch out for data on the U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.

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What's next?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 4.76% in the last 24 hours to $0.094 and down 6.22% in the last 24 hours.

Despite the increase in prices on a daily basis, major cryptocurrencies remain lower over the past week.

Dogecoin is currently attempting a breakout above the daily MA 50 at $0.096. If this is achieved, Dogecoin may rally to $0.12, where the bears might mount pressure. If the DOGE price turns down sharply from here, its sideways trading might continue between $0.09 and $0.12.

On the other hand, a break and close above the $0.12 resistance might suggest that the bulls are back in the driver’s seat. That clears the path for a rise to the $0.16 level, which is expected to behave as resistance.