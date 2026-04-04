'Doge Not Concerned With the Bear': Dogecoin Team Reacts to Market Lull

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The crypto market stays in a downward trend following a major sell-off last October. There has been slow price action across the market, with many crypto assets trading sideways since February.

So far in 2026, many cryptocurrencies are trading in losses on a year-to-date basis. Dogecoin for instance is trading at multiyear lows that it had last traded in 2024.

Bearish sentiment remains in the market as FUD has returned, with the community showing a key lack of optimism. For instance according to Santiment, Bitcoin is seeing the highest ratio of bearish discussions (fear) since Feb. 28, citing social data across X, Reddit, Telegram and other platforms.

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Dogecoin not concerned with the bear

Dogecoin was born as a joke, but its sense of fun remains. In its characteristic humor, Dogecoin reacts to the market lull characterized by bearish sentiment, saying "The Doge does not concern himself with the Bear."

The Doge does not concern himself with the Bear — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) April 4, 2026

While Dogecoin has evolved into much more than "just a joke," it still maintains its humor.

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On separate occasions, the Dogecoin official X handle has posted fun tweets triggering humor in the crypto community despite the dull sentiment caused by declining prices.

In an April 2 tweet, the Dogecoin official X handle evoked reflection in the crypto community when it said: "If Dogecoin is a joke, it's the longest running, highest grossing joke in financial history."

Dogecoin price

Dogecoin continues to trade below the daily moving average 50 at $0.094. The dog coin has maintained in a range between $0.087 and $0.10, signaling a potential expansion in the short term.

A close below the $0.087 support indicates that the bears are back in command. This may intensify selling and sink Dogecoin to the Feb. 6 low of $0.079. Bulls will seek to hold Dogecoin above the $0.08 level, but if the bears prevail, Dogecoin may plunge to $0.06.

On the upside, a close above the daily MA 50 will suggest that the buyers have dominated the bears. Dogecoin may rise to $0.10 and later to the $0.12 resistance.