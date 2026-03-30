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    Deloitte Audit Confirms Ripple USD is Fully Backed

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 18:32
    A newly released independent audit by "Big Four" accounting firm Deloitte has officially verified that Ripple’s U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin, RLUSD, is fully backed by highly liquid reserves.
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    Deloitte Audit Confirms Ripple USD is Fully Backed
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    A newly released independent accountant’s report by Big Four firm Deloitte has verified that Ripple’s U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin, RLUSD, is fully backed by reserves. 

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    The attestation covering February 2026 confirms that the stablecoin is overcollateralized and fully compliant with the NYDFS's regulatory framework. 

    Ripple is setting the industry standard for compliance with its attestation reports. Notably, Tether, the current market leader, also recently hired a "Big Four" auditing firm to check the reserves behind USDT.

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    The audit findings 

    As of Feb. 27 (the last date), the reserve held $1,568,986,016 in market value against 1,495,023,851 RLUSD units, according to the results of the examination. 

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    The company's proprietary funds and are fully segregated from the reserves. The red-hot stablecoin is backed only by highly liquid and secure asset classes, Deloitte confirms.    

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    Wed, 03/25/2026 - 15:46
    Ripple's RLUSD Volume Falls to $1.43 Billion, Questions Emerge
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Standard Custody CEO Jack McDonald swiftly took to X to stress how RLUSD is differentiating itself in the crowded stablecoin market. 

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    He has pointed to the token's active utility across global financial plumbing.

    The Deloitte audit has coincided with a wave of new partnerships and integration milestones for the Ripple ecosystem. Baco Genial, Nomad, and Attrus, are adopting RLUSD to streamline their payment flows. 

    The stablecoin has secured new listings on major global platforms, including iTrustCapital, HashKey Exchange, Ripio, and Bitkub. Meanwhile, AI agents can now execute autonomous payments using RLUSD on the XRP Ledger via the t54ai x402 facilitator.

    #RLUSD
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