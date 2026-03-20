AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Debate Over? Ripple Exec Lists Four Institutional Insights for Finance

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 20/03/2026 - 14:58
    New financial revolution is taking shape, with crypto at the center of it.
    Advertisement
    Debate Over? Ripple Exec Lists Four Institutional Insights for Finance
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In a tweet, Ripple Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Reece Merrick outlines four insights from Ripple's 2026 survey of global finance leaders.

    Advertisement

    "Debate is over," Merrick said while adding that the Ripple 2026 survey of over 1,000 finance leaders provides insight into where finance is going.

    Merrick went ahead to share these insights in four points outlined in his tweet. First, 72% of finance leaders say digital assets are now table stakes; second, 74% see stablecoins as a treasury tool, not just payments; third, 89% of these leaders say custody is a top priority; and 71% of corporates prefer a one-stop-shop infrastructure provider.

    Advertisement

    The new Ripple survey of more than 1,000 global finance leaders revealed that digital assets are now seen as a strategic necessity rather than an optional experiment.

    HOT Stories
    Hard Truth About $1 Billion XRP Treasury by CryptoQuant Expert; -199 Billion SHIB: Shiba Inu Coin Sees Exchange Supply Squeeze; Coinbase Opens Perpetual Access to Apple, Amazon and Others: Morning Crypto Report Crypto Market Review: XRP Takes Beating at $1.50, Did Shiba Inu Lose All Hope for $0.00001? Dogecoin's (DOGE) Price Reset Point Is Clear

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/20/2026 - 09:27
    Ripple Survey Shows Finance Leaders Are All-In on Crypto
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Seventy percent of respondents surveyed by Ripple say firms must offer digital asset solutions in order to stay competitive, with stablecoins seen as especially important for improving the efficiency of cash flow and unlocking working capital.

    Advertisement

    The key takeaway remains that finance leaders want more from crypto companies, with more than half of fintechs and financial institutions favoring a provider that offers a one-stop-shop solution.

    Tokenization interest grows

    According to Ripple's survey, an increasing number of banks and asset managers want to tokenize assets, however, they require partners to do it.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/12/2026 - 15:59
    Ripple Removes 25 Million RLUSD From Ethereum Supply as Token Burning Continues
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Of these, 89% aim for safe storage and custody first. Meanwhile, banks care a lot about token management (about 82% indicating this), with asset managers focusing more on distribution (about 80% of these).

    Nearly all respondents — about 97% — flagged security and certifications like ISO and SOC 2 as critical.

    In other news, agent commerce is coming to the XRPL, allowing virtual agents to transact autonomously, including escrowed jobs, verification through evaluators and programmable settlement. Using t54’s x402 facilitator, agents can already natively pay in XRP and RLUSD.

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 14:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Key Juncture as Bollinger Bands Widen, Where to Next?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 14:39
    XRP Ascends From 2021 Lows as SEC Proclaims XRP Digital Commodity: Report
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 14:58
    Debate Over? Ripple Exec Lists Four Institutional Insights for Finance
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 14:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at Key Juncture as Bollinger Bands Widen, Where to Next?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 14:39
    XRP Ascends From 2021 Lows as SEC Proclaims XRP Digital Commodity: Report
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all