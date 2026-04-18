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    Crypto Winter Is Coming, Says CoinGecko

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 18/04/2026 - 10:48
    The crypto market entered a deeper downturn in Q1 2026, with total capitalization falling over 20% to $2.4 trillion as macro pressure and policy shifts weighed on risk assets.
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    Crypto Winter Is Coming, Says CoinGecko
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    The cryptocurrency market extended its decline in Q1 2026, transitioning into what CoinGecko describes as a sustained “crypto winter,” with total market capitalization falling 20.4% to $2.4 trillion.

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    According to the recent report, the $622 billion contraction marks a second consecutive quarterly decline, leaving the market roughly 45% below its October 2025 peak. 

    Much of the downturn occurred between mid-January and early February, coinciding with the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair, signaling a potentially more hawkish monetary policy environment.

    Market decline meets flight to stability

    While the broader market weakened, stablecoins showed resilience. Total stablecoin market capitalization rose slightly by $1.6 billion to $309.9 billion, reinforcing their role as a liquidity anchor during periods of volatility.

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    Tether, however, recorded its first notable supply decline since Q2 2022, falling 1.6% to $184.1 billion, though it maintained a dominant 59% market share.

    The divergence highlights a broader shift in capital allocation, with investors moving toward lower-risk assets while reducing exposure to more volatile segments of the market.

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    In terms of trading activity, Solana remained the leading chain for spot trading during the quarter, holding a 30.6% share despite a 26.5% drop in volume.

    However, momentum shifted toward Ethereum in March, with Ethereum overtaking Solana to capture a 27% share compared to Solana’s 26%. 

    #Federal Reserve #Ethereum #Solana
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