AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Wallet Giant Ledger Announces Major US Expansion

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 20/03/2026 - 15:58
    Ledger has officially launched a multi-million dollar expansion into the United States, marking its largest global move to date with a new headquarters in New York City.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Wallet Giant Ledger Announces Major US Expansion
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    Crypto security leader Ledger has announced a major push into its largest global market, the United States. 

    Advertisement

    The multi-million dollar expansion is anchored by the opening of a new office in New York City and the appointment of financial industry veteran John Andrews as Chief Financial Officer.

    This move signals Ledger’s deepening commitment to bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital asset infrastructure, specifically targeting institutional adoption.

    HOT Stories
    Hard Truth About $1 Billion XRP Treasury by CryptoQuant Expert; -199 Billion SHIB: Shiba Inu Coin Sees Exchange Supply Squeeze; Coinbase Opens Perpetual Access to Apple, Amazon and Others: Morning Crypto Report Crypto Market Review: XRP Takes Beating at $1.50, Did Shiba Inu Lose All Hope for $0.00001? Dogecoin's (DOGE) Price Reset Point Is Clear

    John Andrews as CFO

    John Andrews brings over 25 years of leadership experience in corporate finance and financial services to Ledger. 

    Advertisement

    Joining from Circle, where he served as Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations, Andrews is uniquely positioned to guide Ledger’s financial strategy.

    Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier noted that Andrews brings the "institutional rigor and financial leadership" needed to scale the company's global vision, particularly as traditional banks, asset managers, and stablecoin issuers seek secure, enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure.

    The New York hub 

    The opening of the New York City office physically places Ledger at the epicenter of the global financial system. 

    Advertisement

    The new hub is part of a multi-million-dollar investment designed to create dozens of roles across marketing and the Ledger Enterprise division.

    Through platforms like Ledger Enterprise Multisig and Ledger Enterprise Tradelink, the company is equipping institutional players with the cryptographic certainty required to govern and trade digital assets with total control. The office's official opening will be celebrated with an industry event on March 23rd.

    The expansion aligns with Ledger’s broader evolution into an "AI-accelerated security company," blending hardware security, cryptography, and artificial intelligence to protect digital identities and assets in the next financial era.

    The company secures more than 30% of dollar stablecoins held by retail investors.

    Over 8 million hardware devices have been sold across more than 165 countries.

    Ultimately, this U.S. expansion positions Ledger as a foundational infrastructure pillar for the institutional adoption of digital assets.

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:57
    'XRP Was Designed for More': Evernorth Targets 'Trillions' in Global Banks Using XRP Ledger
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:53
    XRP Community Eyes Notable Date in April, What to Expect?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:58
    Crypto Wallet Giant Ledger Announces Major US Expansion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:57
    'XRP Was Designed for More': Evernorth Targets 'Trillions' in Global Banks Using XRP Ledger
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:53
    XRP Community Eyes Notable Date in April, What to Expect?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all