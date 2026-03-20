Crypto Wallet Giant Ledger Announces Major US Expansion

Crypto security leader Ledger has announced a major push into its largest global market, the United States.

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The multi-million dollar expansion is anchored by the opening of a new office in New York City and the appointment of financial industry veteran John Andrews as Chief Financial Officer.

This move signals Ledger’s deepening commitment to bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital asset infrastructure, specifically targeting institutional adoption.

John Andrews as CFO

John Andrews brings over 25 years of leadership experience in corporate finance and financial services to Ledger.

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Joining from Circle, where he served as Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations, Andrews is uniquely positioned to guide Ledger’s financial strategy.

Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier noted that Andrews brings the "institutional rigor and financial leadership" needed to scale the company's global vision, particularly as traditional banks, asset managers, and stablecoin issuers seek secure, enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure.

The New York hub

The opening of the New York City office physically places Ledger at the epicenter of the global financial system.

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The new hub is part of a multi-million-dollar investment designed to create dozens of roles across marketing and the Ledger Enterprise division.

Through platforms like Ledger Enterprise Multisig and Ledger Enterprise Tradelink, the company is equipping institutional players with the cryptographic certainty required to govern and trade digital assets with total control. The office's official opening will be celebrated with an industry event on March 23rd.

The expansion aligns with Ledger’s broader evolution into an "AI-accelerated security company," blending hardware security, cryptography, and artificial intelligence to protect digital identities and assets in the next financial era.

The company secures more than 30% of dollar stablecoins held by retail investors.

Over 8 million hardware devices have been sold across more than 165 countries.

Ultimately, this U.S. expansion positions Ledger as a foundational infrastructure pillar for the institutional adoption of digital assets.