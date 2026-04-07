Crypto Market Has Changed: XRP, Ethereum and Other Altcoins No Longer Main Scene

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The cryptocurrency market is quietly undergoing a fundamental shift that is not focused on conventional altcoins like Ethereum or XRP.

Market is taking dive deeper

Recent data on exchange inflow transaction counts reveals a distinct pattern: overall altcoin-related flows are still muted in comparison to earlier cycles, while activity is increasingly concentrated on Binance. The data shows that since the last significant market peak, broad altcoin inflows have been steadily declining, with only sporadic increases.

At the same time, Binance still controls the majority of all transaction activity. This indicates a more profound shift in the way capital interacts with crypto infrastructure, not just a preference for liquidity.

A move away from speculative altcoin trading toward more structured TradFi-linked instruments seems to be the main motivator. These days, some of the most popular trading pairs on Binance include gold, silver and several other traditional financial tickers. That alone explains what’s going on: capital is shifting toward tokenized representations of real-world assets, rather than chasing narrative-driven altcoins.

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Altcoins lose to TradFi

The concentration of altcoin flows on Binance can be explained by this. The platform successfully presents itself as a hybrid exchange that combines traditional financial exposure with cryptocurrency liquidity. Market players are increasingly using cryptocurrency as a bridge to access RWAs, stablecoins and synthetic TradFi markets with blockchain efficiency, rather than speculating on tokens.

This completely shifts the framework for investors. The outdated model in which money moves from Bitcoin to Ethereum, and then to smaller altcoins, is collapsing. Because more direct financial instruments that provide real-world exposure with lower narrative risk are replacing long-tail altcoins in terms of utility, there is less demand for them.

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This does not imply that altcoins are obsolete, but it does indicate that capital inflows are no longer primarily directed toward them. A disproportionate amount of liquidity is being captured by platforms that incorporate TradFi access, as it becomes more selective.

It is more likely that the convergence between traditional and cryptocurrency markets will strengthen in the future. When it comes to capital inflows, stablecoins, tokenized assets and exchange infrastructure are probably going to do better than speculative tokens.