"Counting Down?": Shytoshi Kusama Update Sparks SHIB Speculation

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Shiba Inu lead ambassador, Shytoshi Kusama sparked expectations in the SHIB community after he updated his X location to "wiring features&counting down."

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Kusama resumed activity on X on April 22 after a brief silence. Aside from interacting with tweets from the crypto community, Kusama also updated his bio and X location, with the recent update marking the third location change in days.

First, Kusama's location read "Ready to reveal what's next," which he changed to "wiring features" before the newest update, which now reads "wiring features&counting down."

The Shiba Inu lead ambassador continues to engage with the SHIB community on X, ahead of his discussion, which is expected to be held today.

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Kusama hinted at a discussion today, Saturday, that will expound spiritual mysteries while sharing tech insights. In a recent tweet, Kusama highlighted these expectations: "And TBH just let me break down the truth, explain the scriptures for your betterment, so I can focus on the tech (which is now mainly ai-driven on my side). Step by step."

The Shiba Inu community continues to anticipate, as Kusama had previously given subtle hints about upcoming developments through his X location and bio. Kusama's recent location update might have something to do with his upcoming discussion and his AI project, but this wasn't explicitly stated.

Shiba Inu price awaits next move

Crypto volatility cooled towards the weekend, with price action staying muted across various crypto assets, including Shiba Inu. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.09% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000062.

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The muted price action follows a failed breakout attempt near $0.00000629, although the broader trend remains constructive. Shiba Inu rose for five days at a stretch from April 20.

However, a drop in open interest might suggest more to watch out for. According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu open interest fell 3.91% in the last 24 hours to $53.96 million. This might suggest traders are unwinding leveraged positions, which could see bullish momentum cool in the near term.