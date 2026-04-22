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    CoinStats AI Agent Outperforms Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic in Crypto Research Benchmark

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 22/04/2026 - 6:23
    CoinStats launches its AI Agent in public beta, reporting stronger performance and faster results than leading AI research tools on crypto queries.
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    CoinStats AI Agent Outperforms Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic in Crypto Research Benchmark
    Cover image via U.Today
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    CoinStats has released benchmark results showing its newly launched AI Agent outperforming deep research tools from Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic on crypto-focused queries, alongside the public beta rollout of the product.

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    In the benchmark, CoinStats AI Agent scored 79 out of 100 using an AI-judged evaluation framework. 

    Gemini Deep Research ranked second with 67, followed by ChatGPT Deep Research at 61 and Claude Deep Research at 58. The evaluation measured accuracy, depth, recency, and actionability of crypto-related outputs.

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    Speed differences were also significant. CoinStats AI Agent delivered results in an average of four minutes, compared to 23 minutes for Gemini, 22 minutes for Claude, and 55 minutes for ChatGPT. 

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    The company noted that its benchmark methodology is open source and publicly available, allowing independent verification.

    According to CoinStats, the performance gap stems from how data is accessed. General-purpose AI systems typically rely on web-based information, which limits their ability to process real-time crypto signals such as on-chain activity, derivatives data, and exchange-level metrics. 

    In contrast, CoinStats AI Agent integrates direct data pipelines across these sources.

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    AI Agent: Research co-pilot

    The system is built on a multi-agent architecture, where specialized agents operate simultaneously. Different agents handle tasks such as scanning news, tracking social sentiment, analyzing blockchain activity, and reviewing exchange data. 

    This coordinated process, described as “agentic orchestration,” enables the platform to combine multiple data streams into a single structured output.

    The AI Agent is positioned as a research co-pilot tailored to crypto users. Its core functionality includes market analysis, where users can explore price movements using combined inputs from news, sentiment, and on-chain metrics. 

    It also supports wallet tracking across more than 120 blockchains, allowing users to analyze transactions, token flows, and contract activity without switching tools.

    Additional features include social sentiment monitoring, which tracks discussions and influencer activity across crypto communities, and portfolio analysis that connects directly to a user’s holdings. This enables personalized insights such as profit tracking and portfolio performance breakdowns.

    The platform also introduces backtesting capabilities, allowing users to simulate trading strategies using historical data, as well as code execution for more advanced, custom analysis. Outputs are designed to be interactive, including charts and tables rather than text-only responses.

    CoinStats AI Agent operates across three main modes: Deep Research for comprehensive analysis, Backtesting for strategy simulation, and Fast Mode for quick queries. 

    A Private Mode, powered by Venice AI, routes queries through encrypted infrastructure to enhance data privacy.

    With the beta launch now live, CoinStats is positioning its AI Agent as a specialized alternative to general-purpose AI tools, focusing on real-time data integration and workflow efficiency for crypto traders and investors.

    #CoinStats
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