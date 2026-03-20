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    Cardano, XRP, Ethereum and Other Altcoins' Popularity Collapses: Does Anyone Need Them?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 20/03/2026 - 11:16
    Altcoins are no longer the top choice for investors, as we see a rapid tumbling of activity on top exchanges.
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    Cardano, XRP, Ethereum and Other Altcoins' Popularity Collapses: Does Anyone Need Them?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Trading volume data indicates a noticeable decline in investor engagement across assets such as Cardano, XRP and Ethereum, and altcoin markets are experiencing a sharp decline in participation.

    No traction whatsoever

    In comparison to prior months, spot trading activity has drastically decreased, suggesting a wider decline in interest on the altcoin market. With fewer spikes and continuously lower baseline trading levels, the volume chart shows a consistent decline in activity since late 2025.

    This decline is reflected by Binance and other significant exchanges, indicating that the slowdown is systemic rather than isolated. Reduced volume usually indicates declining demand, and in this instance, it is consistent with the general downward trend observed on the majority of altcoin price charts. Technically, there is still pressure on assets like XRP and Cardano. Both still trade below important moving averages, and rallies are weak and short-lived.

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    Ethereum exhibits a similar structure, with repeated rejections close to resistance levels, making it difficult to create sustained upward momentum. The notion that buyers are not acting with conviction is strengthened by these trends. The feedback loop between participation and price action is more worrisome. A cycle of stagnation is created when declining volume makes it more difficult for assets to recover, and lower prices deter new inflows.

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    Lack of fresh investments

    Even fundamentally sound projects may be suppressed for long stretches of time in the absence of new investment. This kind of environment is not new, though. In the past, low interest rates and decreasing volume have frequently accompanied late-stage bearish conditions. Markets often get close to exhaustion points when most investors withdraw and liquidity disappears.

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    Although these stages are usually uncomfortable, they can lay the groundwork for a subsequent recovery. This is the point at which the market starts to become selective from a strategic standpoint. Not every altcoin will make a full comeback, and many might keep declining.

    As of right now, the data clearly shows a lack of enthusiasm. Altcoins are not getting as much attention as they used to, and significant recoveries are still challenging until volume increases.

    How and when market participation returns will determine whether this is the start of a longer decline or a quiet setup for the next cycle.

    #XRP #Ethereum #Cardano
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