AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Sets Stage for Two Key Upgrades in H1, 2026, What to Expect?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 13:43
    Cardano gears up for double upgrade push in H1, 2026.
    Advertisement
    Cardano Sets Stage for Two Key Upgrades in H1, 2026, What to Expect?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Cardano is setting the stage for two key upgrades anticipated in the first half of 2026. Ouroboros Leios, the scaling solution for Cardano, is steadily progressing in its development.

    Advertisement

    The Cardano community-focused X account, Cardanians, revealed this in a recent post, highlighting its progress and stating that "Based on the regular reports from the development team and the development tracker, it looks very promising."

    Cardano's Leios Testnet is expected to launch in June. Ouroboros Leios is expected to significantly increase Cardano's TPS, with a huge scalability upgrade to the network.

    Advertisement

    IOG Product Manager Carlos Lopez de Lara indicated a June timeline for a dedicated Leios testnet.

    In the past week, Cardano builder Input Output Group revealed that it was changing course to prioritize Cardano’s growth. Development is ceasing on Acropolis to focus on chain abstraction. Tiered pricing will also be canceled to align with the Leios roadmap, with the decision returning 4.1 million ADA to the Treasury.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 04/11/2026 - 14:53
    Cardano Hard Fork Approaching: Here Is Latest Update
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    In January, the Ouroboros Linear Leios CIP, which provides the technical blueprint specifying how the protocol upgrade will work, was finalized and officially merged.

    Enthusiasts believe that Cardano will massively scale thanks to Ouroboros Leios, with early simulations showing early that Leios could hit 200-1,000 TPS, based on transaction size. The first implementation, Linear Leios, could push Cardano past 1,000 TPS.

    Cardano prepares for van Rossem hard fork

    Cardano is setting the stage for the van Rossem hard fork. This intra-era update will bring about protocol Version 11, which will enhance Plutus performance, ledger consistency and node security.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/01/2024 - 14:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price on Edge With Biggest Hard Fork in Just 10 Hours
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Unlike other hard fork updates, this particular one does not require a transition to a new era, which means ease of integration.

    The van Rossem upgrade is expected to take place in late June 2026, with progress being highlighted by the hard fork committee.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:14
    Shiba Inu Whales Remove 229 Billion in 24 Hours: Are They Shoveling at the Bottom?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:11
    Steve Aoki Liquidates Four-Year SHIB Position in Gemini, XRP ETF Flows Decline 84% as Ethereum Interest Rises, Bitcoin's Long-Term Outlook by Expert Trader Remains Bullish: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC brand upgrade: Infinite opportunities with 0 fees
    An Open Letter from Gate Founder Dr. Han on 13th Anniversary: Releasing the Power of Transformation Through Cycles
    MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:43
    Cardano Sets Stage for Two Key Upgrades in H1, 2026, What to Expect?
    Cardano News Cardano
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:14
    Shiba Inu Whales Remove 229 Billion in 24 Hours: Are They Shoveling at the Bottom?
    Shiba Inu Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Arman Shirinyan
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:11
    Steve Aoki Liquidates Four-Year SHIB Position in Gemini, XRP ETF Flows Decline 84% as Ethereum Interest Rises, Bitcoin's Long-Term Outlook by Expert Trader Remains Bullish: Morning Crypto Report
    SHIB XRP Bitcoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) News XRP News Bitcoin News XRP ETF Ethereum Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all