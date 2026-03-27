Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) Achieves Listing on Australian Crypto Exchange

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Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) has been listed on Australia’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, CoinSpot. In a post on X, CoinSpot announced the development, signaling the availability of NIGHT for trading on their platform.

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CoinSpot adds Cardano Midnight to expand privacy crypto access

Notably, with the listing of the privacy-focused asset, CoinSpot users can now buy, sell or trade the token on the exchange. The crypto exchange has gone a step further to promote the Cardano Midnight on its platform.

CoinSpot has employed a social media giveaway campaign to attract usage of NIGHT to the exchange, as is customary for any related crypto listing.

We have listed Midnight (NIGHT)!



Repost for the chance to win $100 of NIGHT 💸https://t.co/ma7xx4E5KW



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*Must have a verified CoinSpot account. pic.twitter.com/4D9dFqCZ3I — CoinSpot (@coinspot) March 27, 2026

Cardano Midnight, which is a privacy-focused asset tied to Cardano via zero-knowledge proofs, was launched in December 2025. Since then, it has gained traction among crypto users interested in maintaining privacy with their transactions.

This increased adoption has driven NIGHT’s market capitalization to $747.7 million, with the chain eyeing a possible climb to $1 billion.

The listing on Australia’s leading crypto exchange has sparked enthusiasm among the online community. This suggests that NIGHT might see increased adoption and access in the region. It highlights the growing demand for privacy in the crypto space amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

Binance listing and market activity signal growing adoption

Beyond CoinSpot, Cardano Midnight has also been listed on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. As per the report, when Binance listed NIGHT earlier in March, the asset recorded a 13% price spike as adoption increased.

The same could likely play out following Midnight’s listing in Australia.

Midnight, as of this writing, is changing hands at $0.04503, reflecting a 1.03% increase in the last 24 hours. NIGHT climbed from a low of $0.04439 to a daily peak of $0.04918 before settling at the current level. The trading volume is, however, lagging, as it has declined by 6.64% to $1.16 billion.

The asset has seen strong liquidity and turnover, which helped to contain volatility and attract flows. Midnight needs to continue trading above the $0.045 support zone for a possible further increase. If this support level is breached, it could slip to the $0.043 level.