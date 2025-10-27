Cardano Joins Coinbase and Binance in x402 Integration

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson has reacted to the fact that the blockchain is integrating x402 into its platform. This announcement follows an earlier x402 integration with the Coinbase and Binance exchanges.

Advertisement

Charles Hoskinson confirms x402 integration with Cardano

"This is very big for Cardano," Hoskinson stated in response to a post about x402 integrating with Cardano and Masumi. The latter is a decentralized protocol empowering AI agents and backed by the Cardano blockchain.

Patrick Tobler, cofounder of Masumi, shared the post, which has now circulated within the X community.

In the post, Tobler highlighted the "first x402 Proof-of-Concept Memecoin Mint" on Cardano. He shared a demo showing how x402 can trigger on-chain actions like minting tokens through a simple web payment flow.

This is very big for cardano https://t.co/hb9ahzCXAD — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) October 27, 2025

The demo demonstrates automated, verifiable payments for AI agents on Cardano, blending x402 with Masumi's smart contracts for enhanced trust.

Tobler shared a linked site to help users experience x402 in action on the Cardano testnet. All that is required is two USDM, a Cardano stablecoin pegged to USD, and some ADA for transaction fees.

Tobler, however, pointed out that it is purely a tech demo to illustrate minting, not an investment opportunity. He explained that the meme coin has no utility, liquidity or plans.

Benefits of x402 integration

Importantly, integrating x402 into Cardano and Masumi holds several benefits. Essentially, the integration enables native, automated and verifiable payments between AI agents and services.

It will also assist in transitioning the Cardano blockchain into the financial backbone of the AI agent economy.

For its part, Masumi provides an additional layer of trust, refund mechanisms, identity and decision logging. On the other hand, x402 standardizes the interface for the "pay-to-access" flow through a universal web protocol.

x402, developed by Coinbase , is integrated into AP2, Google's Agent-Payment Protocol. It is designed as an open protocol to make micropayments seamless and native to the web.

The protocol revives the long-forgotten HTTP 402 status code to enable instant, low-cost transactions for accessing online resources, APIs or services.

It performs these actions without needing logins, emails, OAuth or complex setups. In essence, x402 turns the web into a pay-per-use marketplace.

Before the Cardano update, Binance Wallet launched an x402 list in its Markets tab. This is a curated feed of new tokens and projects compatible with the x402 protocol.

Through the integration, Binance users can discover and trade assets tied to micropayment-enabled services.