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    Cardano Founder Takes Swipe at XRP in Fiery Social Media Exchange

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 9/04/2026 - 19:02
    The Cardano founder also recently criticized Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse over his support for the CLARITY Act.
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    Cardano Founder Takes Swipe at XRP in Fiery Social Media Exchange
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Charles Hoskinson, the outspoken founder of Cardano, has reignited his long-standing feud with the XRP community following a harsh personal attack on social media.

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    The dispute began when an X (formerly Twitter) user insulted Hoskinson, claiming his personal reputation was hindering Cardano's institutional adoption. 

    The user contrasted Hoskinson with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, stating, "News flash, your products aren’t hated, you are... Why would large-scale, professional organisations want to pair up with this, the face of the product?"

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    Hoskinson fired back with a sharp rebuke, using the insult to highlight what he views as a fundamental difference between the architecture of Cardano and XRP: decentralization.

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    "I know it's hard to understand coming from the XRP side, but Cardano != Charles," Hoskinson replied. "We have this thing called decentralization, and it means that choosing Cardano doesn't require liking, agreeing, or endorsing me."

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    The Cardano founder has been highly combative online recently. Earlier in the week, when a supporter asked why detractors were spreading false rumors that he had stopped working on the Cardano network, Hoskinson bluntly replied, "Because there isn't an IQ requirement to use a computer."

    Attacking Ripple CEO over Clarity Act dispute

    The recent X clash is just the latest skirmish in an ongoing battle between Hoskinson and the Ripple ecosystem. Earlier this year, Hoskinson publicly criticized Brad Garlinghouse over their differing stances on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

    Garlinghouse has endorsed the legislative effort, but Hoskinson remains deeply skeptical that the bill will survive the current political environment.

    As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson also recently took a playful jab at XRP following the fight between Garlinghouse and Avanlanche founder Emin Gun Sirer.

    #Cardano News #XRP News
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