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    Cardano (ADA) Posts Golden Cross, but Market Pullback Raises Questions

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 26/03/2026 - 16:06
    Cardano golden cross emerges amid 7% drop, with the market now watching out for the next move.
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    Cardano (ADA) Posts Golden Cross, but Market Pullback Raises Questions
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Digital assets fell on Thursday as the crypto market reeled from an overnight sell-off. The declines came alongside a sharp drop in U.S. equities and precious metals, with Nasdaq 100 futures trading down.

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    Futures open interest fell 3.5% to $108 billion as funding rates turned negative, with traders increasing short positioning.

    At the time of writing, ADA was down 6.06% in the last 24 hours to $0.2584. Cardano's price drop comes amid a golden cross on its hourly chart.

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    The 50 MA crossed above the 200 MA on the hourly chart, indicating a golden cross — a surprising setup despite the price drop. 

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    Article image
    ADA/USD Hourly Chart, Image By: TradingView 

    The Cardano price fell despite a golden cross, trapping bulls. ADA spot trading volume has fallen 18% in the last 24 hours as traders stay on the defensive.

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    Tue, 03/24/2026 - 08:01
    Most Cardano Holders Are Deeply Underwater
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Across the broader crypto market, crypto positions worth $253 million were liquidated, with longs liquidations accounting for the majority at $203 million, while shorts came in at $50 million. 

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    Bulls trapped?

    Most cryptocurrencies still remain in a price range that has continued since early February despite multiple attempts to break out to the upside.

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    Tue, 03/10/2026 - 14:12
    Cardano at Key Price Juncture as Bollinger Bands Tighten, Where to Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Cardano holders who bought in the past year are sitting on average losses of about 43%, putting the cryptocurrency in an on-chain "opportunity zone" that might foreshadow a price recovery.

    Derivatives data show ADA funding rates at their most negative since June 2023, indicating a heavily crowded short trade that might see a potential short squeeze rather than further declines. 

    In positive news, Monument Bank, a regulated U.K. challenger bank, announced plans to tokenize up to £250 million of retail customer deposits on the Midnight network, a privacy-focused blockchain built on Cardano.

    Many believe this marks one of the first uses of a public blockchain for retail deposit tokenization by a regulated bank.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
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