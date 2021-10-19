BTC, ADA, SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for October 19

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC) let the other coins grow?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite ongoing bullish dominance, some coins from the top 10 list remain in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Yesterday, buyers tried to refresh the high of last week, but during the day, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) failed to rise above $62,680.

In the evening, Bitstamp experienced a significant storm. In the afternoon, the lowest BTC price of $59,013 was recorded there. On other exchanges, the pair only slightly pierced the psychological support of $60,000.

Today, buyers might try to break through to the $64,895 level, which passes through the historical high of the Bitcoin price. If bears derail this attempt, then the price may dip to the support of $58,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,223 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not follow the rise of other coins and its rate has gone down by 0.86% since yesterday.

Cardano (ADA) has fixed below the moving average, which means that bears have seized the mid-term initiative. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the level of $1.899. If sellers break it, one should expect a sharp drop to the zone of the most liquidity around $1.482.

ADA is trading at $2.116 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the biggest gainer from the list today as the meme coin has risen 3%.

Despite the rise, SHIB remains trading in a wide channel between the support at 2,010 and 3,528 satoshis. The trading volume remains low, which means that traders are accumulating their power for a further sharp move. In terms of the nearest price projection, sideways trading is the more likely price action.

SHIB is trading at 2,831 satoshis at press time.

DOGE/USD

Unlike SHIB coin, DOGE could not show the same performance and has fallen by 4.13%.

After the test of the $0.27 level supported by high trading volume, buyers could not hold the initiative and once again touched the zone of the most liquidity around $0.24.

Currently, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the altcoin is located in the sideways channel. One needs to buy when DOGE comes back to the $0.1940 zone or the resistance at $0.3495.

DOGE is trading at $0.2438 at press time.