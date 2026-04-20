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    Breaking: Strategy Announces Third-Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Ever

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 12:20
    Strategy's total holdings have topped 800,000 Bitcoins following the latest purchase..
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    Breaking: Strategy Announces Third-Biggest Bitcoin Purchase Ever
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    Bitcoin treasury juggernaut Strategy has splurged another $2.54 billion to acquire 34,164 BTC. 

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    The Virginia-headquartered business intelligence firm has executed one of the largest single cryptocurrency purchases in corporate history. 

    Between April 13 and April 19, the company deployed $2.54 billion to expand its digital reserves. The acquisition was executed at an average price of $74,395 per Bitcoin. 

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    Strategy has tapped into its ongoing at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program. The company sold nearly 21.8 million shares of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, which yielded approximately $2.17 billion in net proceeds.

    The firm also sold 2.16 million shares of its standard Class A Common Stock, netting an additional $366 million.

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    The company now holds an eye-popping 815,061 BTC following the latest purchase. 

    Strategy has spent an aggregate total of $61.56 billion to amass this hoard. 

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is currently changing hands at $75,525.  

    Surpassing BlackRock

    The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has now fallen behind Strategy in terms of the total number of coins. 

    IBIT initially surpassed MSTR in early 2024, but now Strategy's relentless buying spree has made it possible for it to catch up again.

    #Bitcoin News #Strategy News #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin Price Prediction
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