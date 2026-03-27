AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Brazil Permits Bitcoin Confiscation in New Crime Regulation

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 14:42
    Brazil passes new crypto-based law that allows legal authorities to confiscate Bitcoin in the case of criminal offenses, redirecting the funds for public use.
    Advertisement
    Brazil Permits Bitcoin Confiscation in New Crime Regulation
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    As fraudulent actors continue to utilize crypto for their activities, Brazil has reportedly passed a new law that aims to mitigate criminal activities involving crypto in the country.

    The new law, which was signed on Tuesday, has granted legal authorities in the country the permission to seize cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, in criminal investigations.

    Brazil to mitigate crypto crimes

    The move comes as crypto adoption continues to grow across the global space, with Bitcoin gaining mainstream adoption, and scammers are increasingly hopping on the asset to execute their dubious activities.

    HOT Stories
    90 Million ADA Deposit to Binance Shakes Cardano Price, XRP 'Juicy' Setup Eyeing $1.5 Short Squeeze: CryptoQuant, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 37% Golden Cross Rally for Q2: Morning Crypto Report Ripple's Schwartz Denies Pre-Allocated XRP Contracts Are Real

    While the law was signed by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, it expands the government’s ability to track, freeze and confiscate cryptocurrencies tied to serious criminal activities while limiting the use of cryptos for financial crimes.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/26/2026 - 14:56
    $1.1 Billion Worth of BTC Sold by Bitcoin Mining Behemoth
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The new law particularly permits enforcement agencies to request court approval to freeze digital assets in cases when strong evidence has been provided for serious offenses like money laundering, organized crime operations or other illicit financial activities. 

    Authorities further disclosed that the major aim of the new law is to prevent criminals from moving funds quickly through decentralized networks like Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Brazil to utilize confiscated Bitcoin for public good

    Furthermore, the legislation permits the use of the confiscated cryptos for the good of the public.

    As declared in the new law, the courts have been authorized to allow the early liquidation of the seized Bitcoin according to their discretion.

    As such, crypto holdings that have been confiscated by law enforcement agencies could be converted into the country’s money or any fiat currency before a case is fully concluded, if necessary. 

    Upon the confirmation of the criminal acts, the proceeds can be used to strengthen Brazil’s public security.

    #Bitcoin #Brazil #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:32
    Bitcoin Researcher Explains Why Block Reorg Was Not Malicious Attack
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:32
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Retraces 23% YTD to Key Support Levels: Potential Targets
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:42
    Brazil Permits Bitcoin Confiscation in New Crime Regulation
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:32
    Bitcoin Researcher Explains Why Block Reorg Was Not Malicious Attack
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 14:32
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Retraces 23% YTD to Key Support Levels: Potential Targets
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all