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    Bitwise Breaks XRP ETF Silence as Price Battles Critical 200-Week Average vs Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 23/04/2026 - 15:00
    Rare $2.42 million ETF inflow hits XRP by Bitwise as the altcoin hits a critical 200-week support against Bitcoin..
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    Bitwise Breaks XRP ETF Silence as Price Battles Critical 200-Week Average vs Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today

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    On the crypto derivatives market, a rare anomaly has been recorded. While the XRP ETF sector has shown "zero" activity for the second consecutive day, a fund from Bitwise Asset Management alone delivered inflows of $2.42 million according to SoSoValue. This isolated spike in interest is occurring at a moment when the XRP/BTC chart has touched its fundamental boundary.

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    While giants like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments continue to vacuum up the Bitcoin market, spot BTC ETFs have closed their seventh consecutive day in the green, with yesterday's inflows exceeding $85 million for select funds alone. In contrast, the Ripple ecosystem is experiencing a lull.

    Lone bet on XRP's survival

    The only exception is Bitwise. Against a backdrop of absolute zeros among competitors, its XRP fund continues to methodically accumulate assets, ignoring the overall passivity of issuers. This may indicate a targeted entry by a large strategic investor that prefers XRP specifically through the Bitwise structure.

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    Article image
    Total XRP Spot ETF Net Inflow, Source: SoSoValue

    The intrigue is reinforced by XRP's position on the chart against Bitcoin. Right now, the pair is trading around the 200-week moving average, a key indicator of the long-term trend. A move below this line could signal XRP's capitulation against Bitcoin and a transition into a prolonged depression phase.

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    XRP/BTC price chart with 200-week MA (red), Source: TradingView

    Holding this level amid inflows into the Bitwise ETF creates conditions for a spring-loaded rebound. Historically, XRP has often begun its most aggressive growth cycles precisely after touching long-term moving averages.

    While the majority of capital remains focused on Bitcoin's stable seven-day rally, select institutional players are accumulating XRP at a critical technical level. The next few trading sessions will determine whether the $2.4 million inflow becomes a precursor to a reversal or was an attempt to catch a falling knife.

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