Bitmine Now Controls 4.21% of Ethereum's Supply to Power Wall Street's AI Nodes

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Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has announced the completion of its largest Ethereum purchase since December, increasing its stake to 4.976 million ETH. The company now controls over 4.21% of the asset's total market supply, transforming Bitmine into a key liquidity provider for "agentic AI" and tokenized Wall Street assets, according to the official announcement.

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According to Chairman Tom Lee, by 2026, public blockchains will have become essential for the operation of autonomous AI agents, which require neutral and decentralized payment rails. By controlling 4.21% of ETH's supply, Bitmine effectively owns a significant portion of the "computational space" these systems depend on.

Why Tom Lee calls Ethereum "best wartime defensive asset"

Over the past seven days, the company purchased 101,627 ETH — its strongest seven-day push in four months — and has already deployed 3.33 million ETH worth $7.7 billion, out of $12.9 billion total, through its proprietary MAVAN platform. This makes Bitmine the largest institutional validator in the world, securing the Ethereum network.

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"We see growing signs that the 'mini-crypto' winter is coming to an end. As downside tail risks for the US-Iran war diminish, ETH has risen 41% from its early February lows.



And ETH has outperformed the S&P 500 by 2,280 basis points since the war started and remains the… pic.twitter.com/hpf17CurMk — Bitmine (NYSE-BMNR) $ETH (@BitMNR) April 20, 2026

Despite bearish predictions, Tom Lee emphasizes that ETH demonstrates unique resilience, as the altcoin has risen 41% from its February lows, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2,280 basis points. Amid geopolitical instability, Ethereum has de facto become the "best wartime defensive asset," says Lee, serving as digital collateral for new financial instruments.

If Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy turned Bitcoin into a passive gold reserve worth $62 billion, and Tom Lee is betting on the active utilization of ETH — not to simply hold, but to transform it into "computational fuel" for Wall Street.