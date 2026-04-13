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    Bitget Q1 Report Shows Shift Toward Unified Multi-Asset Trading

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 14:30
    Bitget’s Q1 2026 report highlights rising demand for non-crypto assets and growing convergence between traditional and digital markets.
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    Bitget Q1 Report Shows Shift Toward Unified Multi-Asset Trading
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    Bitget has released its Q1 2026 Transparency Report, revealing a notable shift in user behavior as trading activity increasingly spans both crypto and traditional financial assets within a single account structure.

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    According to the report, non-crypto trading grew significantly during the quarter, accounting for between 20% and 40% of total platform volume by the end of March. 

    This marks a clear change from early January, when crypto trading represented nearly all activity. By mid-to-late March, crypto’s share had moderated to around 60% to 80%, reflecting a more balanced allocation of capital across asset classes.

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    The growth was largely driven by commodities, signaling a broader trend where users are no longer limiting their exposure to digital assets alone. Instead, trading strategies are becoming more dynamic, with capital moving between markets based on opportunity rather than asset type.

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    CEO Gracy Chen said the shift reflects a structural evolution in how markets are approached. 

    “The lines between crypto and traditional markets are disappearing. What we’re seeing with CFD growth is the early shape of a unified market. Users are not choosing between crypto and traditional assets anymore, they’re trading both together. In Q2, that convergence will deepen as we continue building toward a Universal Exchange where everything trades in one place.”

    On the infrastructure side, Bitget expanded its AI capabilities with the rollout of Agent Hub and GetClaw. These systems move beyond basic analytics, allowing AI-driven agents to process real-time data, interpret signals, and execute trades autonomously within predefined strategies. 

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    The development signals a shift toward agent-based participation, where automation plays a more active role in market execution.

    Broader adoption of AI and multi-asset access 

    The company also published its Universal Exchange whitepaper during the quarter, outlining a roadmap that brings together crypto assets, tokenized instruments, and AI-powered trading within a single framework.

    The document positions the current phase as a transition point, where multi-asset access and AI-native interfaces begin moving into broader adoption.

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    Outside of trading, Bitget Wallet expanded its real-world utility through the launch of its Onchain Payments Matrix. The system connects approximately 90 million users to more than 150 million merchants across over 50 markets, extending blockchain-based payments into everyday financial use cases. 

    Integrations with networks like XRP Ledger and Stellar further strengthened cross-border payment capabilities.

    Overall, the report highlights Bitget’s continued push toward a unified trading ecosystem. As multi-asset access, AI-driven execution, and real-world applications converge, the platform is positioning itself at the center of a model where traditional and digital finance operate within the same infrastructure.

    #Bitget
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