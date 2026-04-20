Bitget Opens IPO Prime Subscriptions, Offering Pre-IPO Access to Users

Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has officially opened the subscription window for IPO Prime, marking the next phase of its pre-IPO access platform as users begin participating in its first offering, preSPAX.

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The subscription period runs from April 18, 2026, 06:00 to April 21, 2026, 06:00 (UTC), followed by token distribution between 06:00 and 10:00 (UTC) on April 21. Spot trading for preSPAX will go live at 12:00 (UTC) the same day, enabling immediate market participation after allocation.

IPO Prime is designed to provide structured access to pre-IPO opportunities through tokenized instruments that track the economic performance of underlying companies after listing. The first asset, preSPAX, is linked to SpaceX, offering exposure to one of the most closely watched private companies globally.

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Participation follows a subscription-based model in which users commit capital using stablecoins and receive allocations proportional to total demand. This approach replaces fixed allocation systems with a dynamic mechanism that adjusts based on participation levels, aiming to create a more transparent distribution process.

Early access meets immediate liquidity

A defining feature of IPO Prime is the integration of early access with continuous liquidity. Once tokens are distributed, preSPAX becomes tradable on the spot market, allowing users to enter, exit, or rebalance positions ahead of a potential public listing event.

This structure introduces real-time price discovery at a stage where traditional pre-IPO investments are typically illiquid and locked for extended periods.

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“Early access has always been limited, but it’s not just about getting in early,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “It’s also about what you can do after that. Giving users the ability to act and adjust in real time changes how these opportunities are approached.”

Assets listed through IPO Prime are issued via Bitget’s compliant partner Republic and are structured to reflect economic outcomes rather than direct equity ownership. This allows broader participation while maintaining a defined exposure framework.

The launch reflects a broader shift in trading environments as platforms expand beyond traditional crypto markets. Within Bitget’s Universal Exchange model, IPO Prime integrates early-stage investment access with liquid secondary trading, enabling users to manage capital across different asset classes and stages within a single system.

As demand for diversified exposure grows, the ability to combine pre-IPO participation with continuous trading is emerging as a key component of next-generation financial platforms.