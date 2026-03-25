Bitget Launches UEX Switch Campaign to Drive Shift Toward Unified Multi-Asset Trading

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Bitget , the world's first Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched its UEX Switch Campaign, a global initiative encouraging traders to transition from single-asset platforms to a unified multi-asset trading environment.

The campaign follows a recent app upgrade that integrates crypto and traditional financial products directly on the homepage, reducing navigation steps and streamlining the trading experience.

The update reflects a broader effort to simplify access to multiple markets within a single interface.

Addressing fragmentation in trading

At the core of the campaign is the argument that modern markets are increasingly interconnected. Price movements across cryptocurrencies, equities, commodities, and foreign exchange are often driven by the same macroeconomic factors.

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Despite this, many traders still operate across multiple platforms, managing separate accounts and converting assets between systems. Bitget’s Universal Exchange model aims to remove this friction by consolidating access into a single account structure.

The campaign’s central message, “Switch to UEX, Switch to Bitget,” is positioned as a response to this fragmentation.

The campaign introduces the concept of #TheGreatMigration, suggesting that capital naturally flows toward platforms offering broader access and efficiency.

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According to Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, the shift toward unified trading environments is already underway.

"The pivot is here. Traders who are still not adapting to the evolving markets are leaving alpha on the table every single day. Bitget UEX was built to remove that friction entirely. The goal is to provide one account and platform for all markets and opportunities. The great migration has begun," said Gracy Chen.

Expanding multi-asset capabilities

Bitget’s Universal Exchange framework provides access to a wide range of asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, tokenized stocks and ETFs, contracts for difference, foreign exchange, indices, commodities, and precious metals.

All trading is conducted within a single USD-denominated account, supported by cross-margin functionality and continuous market access. This structure allows users to respond to market developments without switching platforms or managing multiple balances.

The platform has reported strong traction in tokenized assets, including a dominant share of trading activity related to offerings from Ondo Finance.

Bitget has outlined ambitious targets for its multi-asset strategy, aiming to capture a significant share of the tokenized stock trading market by 2030.

With reported daily volumes reaching $6 billion earlier in 2026 and access to more than 200 tokenized assets, the platform is positioning itself as a central hub for global liquidity and cross-asset trading.

The UEX Switch Campaign reflects a broader industry transition toward integrated financial platforms that combine digital assets with traditional markets. As trading behavior evolves and asset classes become more interconnected, platforms offering unified access may play a larger role in shaping how users engage with global markets.