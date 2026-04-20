Bitget Launches Project Ulysses to Accelerate Institutional Re-Engagement and Onboarding

Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the launch of Project Ulysses, a targeted institutional re-engagement and acquisition initiative designed to bring dormant clients back to the platform while onboarding a select group of new institutional participants.

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Running through June 30, 2026, the program is structured to support institutions in resuming or initiating trading activity within Bitget’s unified trading environment.

Project Ulysses is built on top of a series of institutional upgrades introduced under the UEX framework, which consolidates execution, capital, and risk management into a single operating structure.

Over the past year, Bitget has expanded its institutional infrastructure across custody, connectivity, and account systems to better support professional trading workflows.

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What's new

Recent developments include the rollout of the PRO account system with tiered access to fees and services and the introduction of LOLA connectivity, designed to support low-latency execution for high-frequency and algorithmic trading desks.

These upgrades are complemented by cross-asset margin capabilities under UEX, allowing institutions to deploy a unified pool of capital across spot and derivatives markets.

Through Project Ulysses, eligible institutional clients are provided with temporary access to enhanced PRO-tier privileges, including upgraded account status, expanded API limits, and institutional connectivity features.

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The program also introduces performance-based access to a 2 month interest-free institutional credit of up to $3 million, supporting capital deployment as trading activity scales.

“We want to provide institutions with a clearer path back into the market, or a more structured way to enter it,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The focus is on making it easier to activate capital within an environment that brings execution, liquidity, and risk management together. That’s where the UEX model becomes practical for institutional users.”

The program is limited to 50 institutional participants globally, including new clients and existing users with low recent trading activity. By combining targeted onboarding with infrastructure access, Project Ulysses is intended to accelerate institutional engagement while reinforcing Bitget’s position as a venue for liquidity, execution quality, and capital efficiency.

The launch comes as institutional interest in digital assets continues to expand alongside the growth of tokenized markets. As capital moves across asset classes, platforms that can offer integrated execution, asset management, and financing are becoming increasingly relevant.

Project Ulysses marks the next phase of Bitget’s institutional roadmap, which continues to focus on compliance, security, product development, and asset management under the UEX framework.

As the platform evolves, these components are being developed as a unified system designed to support institutional activity at scale.