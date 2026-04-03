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    Bitget Launches Crypto-Linked Payment Card Across APAC Markets

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 13:24
    Bitget has introduced a crypto-backed payment card in Asia Pacific, aiming to simplify how users spend digital assets in everyday transactions.
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    Bitget Launches Crypto-Linked Payment Card Across APAC Markets
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    As a first step toward incorporating digital assets into everyday financial transactions, Bitget has introduced the Bitget Card, a new cryptocurrency-linked payment product, in a few Asia Pacific (APAC) markets. The card, which was created in collaboration with Visa and DCS, enables users to spend cryptocurrency holdings without the need for manual conversion, using standard payment infrastructure.

    Physical card release

    A physical card is anticipated to be released in the upcoming months, but the initial rollout focuses on a virtual card. At the point of sale, transactions are processed by converting cryptocurrency into fiat, allowing customers to pay businesses in the same manner as they would with conventional debit or credit cards. 

    Article image
    Source: Bitget

    From the standpoint of the user, the transaction process is similar to traditional card payments, with cryptocurrency operating in the background instead of being a visible step.

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    Cashback rewards of up to 20% on qualified purchases, subject to a cap, are among the incentive features offered by the card. Additionally, it promotes comparatively low foreign exchange fees, aimed at users who regularly conduct cross-border transactions.

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    Blending infrastrctures

    Additional perks, such as access to airport lounges and ATM withdrawal allowances, are planned, indicating a gradual shift toward premium financial products. From an infrastructure perspective, DCS manages issuance, and Visa’s involvement offers worldwide merchant acceptance. 

    This combination is indicative of a larger trend in the industry, wherein crypto platforms depend on well-established financial networks to facilitate useful use cases.

    The launch demonstrates a change in the way crypto services are packaged: more as embedded financial layers within well-known systems rather than as stand-alone tools requiring active management. 

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    Regulatory clarity, regional accessibility and user confidence in custodial conversion mechanisms will determine whether or not this strategy leads to significant adoption.

    #Bitget #VISA #
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