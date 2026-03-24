Bitget Expands Motorsport Partnership to South America

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Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), marked the opening of the 2026 MotoGP season with a large-scale activation at the MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix, held at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna.

The event, which took place from March 20 to 22, represents Bitget’s first sponsored MotoGP appearance in South America.

It follows a series of activations across Europe and Asia in 2025, signaling a continued push into new and growing markets.

Interactive fan experience at the circuit

At the venue, Bitget introduced a two-storey innovation booth designed to connect trading concepts with immersive experiences.

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Visitors engaged with racing simulators, virtual reality games, and interactive installations that translated financial markets into accessible formats. The setup also included a branded VIP lounge for partners and clients, along with trackside branding and visibility during global race broadcasts.

The activation reflects a broader trend of integrating digital finance into mainstream entertainment environments, where experiential engagement is becoming a key driver of user acquisition.

Smarter Speed Challenge

Alongside the physical activation, Bitget expanded its Smarter Speed Challenge mini-game, which reframes trading as a racing experience.

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In the game, assets such as cryptocurrencies, U.S. stocks, and gold are represented as race tracks and collectible objectives. This structure simplifies complex market concepts, allowing users to interact with trading ideas in a more intuitive way.

Since launching on March 2, the mini-game has attracted around 100,000 participants, supported by a prize pool exceeding 120,000 USDT. A limited-time feature introduced during the Brazil race added event-specific rewards to increase engagement.

According to Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, the initiative reflects changing user behavior, where engagement increasingly depends on interactive and familiar experiences.

“The way people engage with markets is evolving, and experiences play a bigger role in that shift,” said Gracy Chen. “Bringing trading concepts into familiar environments like sports allows more people to understand and explore them in a natural way.”

By combining motorsport with trading education, Bitget aims to lower barriers for new users while providing existing traders with alternative ways to explore multi-asset markets.

The approach aligns with the platform’s broader Universal Exchange strategy, which integrates cryptocurrencies with traditional financial assets in a single trading environment.

While the Brazilian Grand Prix marked the start of the 2026 MotoGP season, the Smarter Speed Challenge is designed to continue beyond the event.

Bitget plans to expand the experience with additional rewards and activations tied to future races, reinforcing its presence within global motorsport and entertainment ecosystems.