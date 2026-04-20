Bitget and Block Scholes Highlight Shift Toward Unified Markets Amid Macro Volatility

Bitget, in collaboration with Block Scholes, has released a new report highlighting the growing convergence between crypto and traditional financial markets, as traders increasingly operate across asset classes in response to global macroeconomic events.

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The report, titled “Tokenised Markets on Bitget UEX: How Traders Are Utilising 24/7 Real-World Assets For Real-Time Macro Hedging,” examines trading behavior during the volatile first quarter of 2026. It finds that as macro events simultaneously impact multiple markets, traders are shifting away from fragmented platforms toward unified environments that enable real-time movement across asset classes.

This transition is reflected in activity on Bitget’s platform. Its TradFi segment reached $2 billion in daily trading volume within days of launch, quickly doubling to $4 billion and surpassing $6 billion during periods of heightened volatility.

The data suggests that users are no longer treating crypto, equities, and commodities as separate strategies, but instead managing them within a single, continuous trading framework.

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Bitcoin correlation and rise of 24/7 hedging

A key finding in the report is the rising correlation between Bitcoin and major equity indices, which has reached its highest level since late 2025. This trend reflects the growing influence of shared macro drivers across both traditional and digital markets.

"Modern traders don't wait for markets to open anymore, they know it never closes," said Gracy Chen. "With tokenized stocks, gold, silver, commodities and other traditional assets now available 24/7, platforms like ours are showing how this shift is happening in real time."

The report highlights recent geopolitical events as a clear example of this shift. During periods when traditional markets were closed, tokenized assets on Bitget enabled traders to hedge positions and participate in price discovery without delay. Trading volumes in gold-linked contracts, in particular, surged as users reacted to unfolding developments outside standard market hours.

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The findings also emphasize the importance of continuous liquidity and global participation. With trading activity spanning multiple time zones, price discovery is no longer tied to specific regional sessions, increasing the relevance of platforms that operate around the clock.

As correlations between asset classes strengthen and macro-driven strategies become more prominent, the report concludes that integrated trading environments are gaining traction.

Within Bitget’s Universal Exchange model, where crypto and traditional assets coexist under a single account structure, this evolution reflects a broader shift toward seamless, multi-asset trading.