Bitcoin's Best Buy Zone? CryptoQuant Reveals Key Oversold Level

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Bitcoin is getting close to a point in history where fear and opportunity are separated. The $54,000 area sticks out as a key threshold, where Bitcoin becomes statistically cheap in relation to the average on-chain cost basis of market participants, according to CryptoQuant’s realized price model.

Descending market dynamic

The price is currently trading in the mid-$60,000 range, holding above that level — but the structure is still brittle. With lower highs and ongoing rejection under falling resistance, the chart clearly displays a downward trend.

Although there are indications of stabilization, the market has not yet completely reset, and momentum is weak.

The realized price begins to matter at this point. Bitcoin bottoms typically occur at or below the realized price. At that point, weak hands are forced out, and coins are transferred to stronger, longer-term players because the average holder is no longer profitable.

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Where things get heated

At that point, forced capital reallocation is more important than sentiment. That process is still ongoing. Bitcoin is still trading about $10,000 above the realized price, which is currently at about $54,000. This disparity indicates that the market is still in the early stages of capitulation.

True accumulation phases start when the price compresses into or below this level and remains there long enough to dispel any remaining optimism, according to past cycles.

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The best buy zone narrative is consistent with maximum risk-reward asymmetry historically, but not because it ensures upside. You are essentially purchasing Bitcoin at less than the market’s average cost when it trades below the realized price.

Bitcoin is moving in a late-stage correction from a structural standpoint. The market has not completely shifted into accumulation, but selling pressure has decreased.

The true opportunity does not appear when things appear stable — if history is any guide. It occurs when prices are trading close to or below their realized baseline, sentiment is low and the market is uneasy.