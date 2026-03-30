Bitcoin Whale Capitulates, With $74 Million BTC Sale

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A Bitcoin whale has sent all his BTC holdings to Binance crypto exchange, a move that might be interpreted as capitulation.

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The Bitcoin whale had sent 1,102 BTC, currently worth more than $74 millon to major crypto exchange Binance. Depositing coins to exchanges implies an intent to sell, while withdrawals may indicate an intent to buy.

The whale had bought Bitcoin eight months ago (July 2025 by estimation), when Bitcoin was still trading above $100,000 ($117,770 precisely).

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The whale had bought in anticipation of a further price increase, with Bitcoin rising for four months straight from April to June 2025. Bitcoin consolidated for a while after the rise before continuing but was not able to post explosive gains.

The whale was able to witness Bitcoin's rise to all-time highs past $126,000 in October 2025, but chose to hold rather than sell.



However, timing seems to have worked against the whale as Bitcoin started falling after reaching a peak last October.

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A whale deposited 1,102 $BTC($74.21M) to #Binance today, which he had accumulated 8 months ago at $117,770, taking a loss of $55.6M(-43%).https://t.co/QozESpcnIo pic.twitter.com/i1Xe4aiRp1 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 30, 2026

In a capitulation move, the whale decided to sell, but with losses. According to Lookonchain, the whale deposited the 1,102 BTC (worth $74.21 million at current prices) to Binance, which he had accumulated eight months ago at $117,770, taking a loss of $55.6 million (about a 43% drop).

Bitcoin price

The crypto market staged a recovery on Monday, with Bitcoin moving past $68,000 before slightly dropping. Bitcoin rose to $68,129 but remains range-bound in a broader bearish trend.

The volatility caused liquidations of both long and short positions. CoinGlass data shows a total of $375 million in liquidations; long positions accounted for $241 million, while shorts came in at over $133 million. The largest single order was a $9.8 million BTCUSD liquidation on Bybit.

Bitcoin has remained in the same trading range since early February, failing to break above $75,000 or below $62,800.