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    Bitcoin to $400,000? Logarithmic Regression Lines Predict Unexpected Future

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 5/04/2026 - 10:29
    Bitcoin's next price top could be higher than many anticipate.
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    Bitcoin to $400,000? Logarithmic Regression Lines Predict Unexpected Future
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Long-term projection models are once again being linked to Bitcoin logarithmic regression lines, indicating that a potential long-term move toward $400,000 is conceivable.

    Bitcoin's high potential

    Although the number itself draws attention, a more grounded interpretation of the underlying model is necessary. A short-term trading tool is not logarithmic regression. It is a macro framework that charts the growth trajectory of Bitcoin over time, while taking diminishing returns into consideration as the asset ages.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The model smoothes price action into a curved channel that represents slowing growth over each cycle, as opposed to projecting exponential upside indefinitely. In the past, Bitcoin has fluctuated within this range, approaching upper bounds during periods of peak euphoria, and touching lower regions during bear phases.

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    Model's estimates

    According to this model, estimates like $300,000 or even $400,000 come from the upper band, which keeps rising over time. But in a strict sense, these levels are not forecasts. They serve as the model’s outermost point of what would be regarded as an extreme overextension.

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    In the near future, the current price action does not support that scenario. After failing to reclaim higher resistance levels, Bitcoin is currently trading in the mid-$60,000 range, and is still in a wider downtrend. With lower highs and persistent rejection from moving averages, the chart displays a descending structure.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    A macro reversal has not been confirmed, and momentum is still weak. A number of requirements must be met for Bitcoin to even start getting close to the upper logarithmic band.

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    Key resistance areas in the $70,000-$80,000 range would need to be reclaimed by the asset before a bullish market structure could be restored. Second, risk assets would have to be supported by macro liquidity conditions. Third, institutional demand and consistent inflows would need to resume on a large scale.

    Movements toward extreme model projections typically only take place during late-cycle phases marked by speculative excess, even in favorable circumstances.

    The $400,000 idea is feasible in a sufficient amount of time, but it cannot be implemented at this time. Bitcoin is currently far from the trajectory needed to support such valuations, and the question of whether it can stabilize, rather than accelerate, is still of greater immediate concern.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price
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