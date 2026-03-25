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    Bitcoin Should Be $280,000: Real Estate Mogul Grant Cardone

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 7:30
    Grant Cardone remains a Bitcoin bull, now saying that BTC should be worth 5x more.
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    Bitcoin Should Be $280,000: Real Estate Mogul Grant Cardone
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    —Grant Cardone, a renowned real estate magnate and Bitcoin proponent, has addressed the crypto community on the X platform to get an important BTC message across.

    Bitcoin should be trading close to $300,000 at the moment, implying that the largest cryptocurrency is deeply undervalued right now.

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    Bitcoin should be sitting at $280,000, Cardone believes

    Grant Cardone’s company, CardoneCapital — which has approximately $5 billion worth of assets under management — is itself a Bitcoin holder; it has roughly $70 million worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet after the mogul publicly proclaimed BTC the only scarce minable asset. “There is simply no shortage of the things we can mine for, except bitcoin,” he confidently said.

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    By the end of this year, the company has the intention of holding 10,000 Bitcoin. In fact, his company is a Bitcoin real-estate fund, which uses income from property rent-outs to accumulate Bitcoin. This innovative model was implemented in November 2025, a model where “luxury multifamily real estate generates monthly cash flow to buy and accumulate Bitcoin over time.”

    Thus, it has followed the example of such treasury companies as Strategy and MetaPlanet. In today’s tweet, Cardone stated that Bitcoin should be trading at $280,000 per coin, while BTC in reality is changing hands in the $71,000 zone.

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    In late February, CoinDesk reported that Cardone planned to tokenize the $5 billion worth of assets managed by his company.

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    Tue, 03/24/2026 - 14:51
    BitMine's Tom Lee Outpaces Michael Saylor With $140 Million Ethereum Buy in One Week
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Tom Lee outpaces Saylor in buying crypto this week

    As reported by U.Today earlier, over the past week, Bitmine, the crypto treasury company run by Tom Lee, has bought more Ethereum than Michael Saylor’s Strategy acquired Bitcoin. For Bitmine, the amount of cash spent on Ethereum constituted $140.74 million.

    Overall, the company now holds $10.03 billion worth of ETH. Bitmine has also staked $200 million ETH. It is now close to holding 4% of the Ethereum supply.

    As for Michael Saylor and Strategy, they bought $75.5 million worth of Bitcoin last week, thus losing the leadership in accumulating crypto to Bitmine. Strategy’s goal is to eventually hold one million Bitcoin, and they currently hold 762,099 BTC. The company also has a new STRC ATM program to raise $21 billion for further Bitcoin accumulation.

    As for Tom Lee, he is bullish on both Bitcoin and Ethereum, but for Bitmine, he chose Ethereum as the treasury asset, apparently wishing to avoid competing with Saylor.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Tom Lee
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