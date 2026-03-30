AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Records 125% Liquidation Imbalance Following Powell's Inflation Address

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 16:08
    Bitcoin long liquidations surged 125% after Fed Chair Powell's cautious inflation stance. Market imbalance spikes as BTC reacts to the "wait-and-see" outlook.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Records 125% Liquidation Imbalance Following Powell's Inflation Address
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    While the price of Bitcoin holds above $67,000 per token, a large-scale flush of leveraged positions is unfolding beneath the surface of the crypto market. According to CoinGlass, within just one hour of remarks by Jerome Powell, a liquidation imbalance of 125% was recorded. Long liquidations reached $2.86 million, while liquidations on the short side totaled $1.27 million. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Liquidation Heatmap, Source: CoinGlass

    What exactly did Jerome Powell say?

    The Fed Chair’s remarks clearly acted as the catalyst for this volatility. The key triggers behind the hourly squeeze can be divided into four points:

    • First, the tariff shock. Powell explicitly stated that new tariffs could add between 0.5% and 1% to inflation. He described this as a one-off effect, but one that forces the Fed into a wait-and-see stance.
    • Second, developments in the Middle East continue to pressure gas and gasoline prices, complicating a stable return to the 2% inflation target. The target itself remains unchanged. 
    • Powell confirmed that the Fed is effectively caught between supporting a weakening labor market and bringing inflation back to 2%.
    • Finally, according to the Fed Chair, they are closely monitoring the private credit market. So far, there are no signs of a systemic crisis, but there is no rush to draw conclusions. In financial terms, this implies continued uncertainty in the near term.

    Despite Bitcoin showing gains in the moment, the dominance of long liquidations indicates that highly leveraged buyers were expecting a more dovish tone. Instead, Powell opted for a “wait and see” approach, outlined a range of risks and reaffirmed both the Fed’s markers and its inflation target.

    HOT Stories
    $50.4 Million XRP Transferred to Coinbase Ahead of Ripple Escrow Unlocking, Painful 96.8% Bitcoin Metric Highlighted by CryptoQuant, Is Saylor's BTC Buying Streak Finally Over?: Morning Crypto Report Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Anime Girl, BTC Price Remains in Green

    In conclusion, Powell did not provide the market with grounds for an unchecked rally. The risk of stagflation remains. The current 125% liquidation impulse on BTC reflects a defensive market reaction to persistent uncertainty.

    Advertisement
    #Bitcoin #Liquidation Imbalance #Crypto Liquidations #Federal Reserve
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:05
    XRP Payments Spike 410%, Price Rebound Incoming?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:03
    Key Reason Why Strategy Didn’t Buy Any Bitcoin (BTC)
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex North Africa 2026: Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution Through Smart Finance and Regulatory Transformation
    TxFlow L1 Mainnet Launch Marks a New Phase for Multi-Application On-Chain Finance
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:08
    Bitcoin Records 125% Liquidation Imbalance Following Powell's Inflation Address
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:05
    XRP Payments Spike 410%, Price Rebound Incoming?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:03
    Key Reason Why Strategy Didn’t Buy Any Bitcoin (BTC)
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all