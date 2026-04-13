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    Bitcoin Prints 10,860% Liquidation Imbalance as BTC Price Briefly Taps $72,530 Amid Oil Crisis

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 15:58
    Bitcoin liquidations reached a 10,860% hourly imbalance as BTC touched $72,530 following the $100 oil price surge.
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    Bitcoin Prints 10,860% Liquidation Imbalance as BTC Price Briefly Taps $72,530 Amid Oil Crisis
    Cover image via U.Today

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    A sharp short-term impulse has led to a significant imbalance in Bitcoin’s liquidation structure over the past hour. While traditional markets try to digest the news from the Middle East, Bitcoin tested the $72,530 level, triggering a cascade of short-position liquidations. 

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    According to data from CoinGlass, over the past hour, exchanges recorded an abnormal gap between forced closures, with short liquidations totaling $16.29 million in Bitcoin, while longs accounted for just $150,600.

    Article image
    Hourly Liquidation Heatmap, Source: CoinGlass

    As a result, bear liquidations exceeded bull losses by 108 times, or 10,860%. The key trigger was a price spike of just over 1% within an hour, driven by a high concentration of stop orders around the $72,000 level. The derivatives market swept liquidity above and temporarily exhausted supply at those levels.

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    BTC correlates with crude oil and safe-haven assets, again

    Bitcoin’s move coincided with a great escalation in global tensions and the start of a blockade, which also pushed Brent crude oil prices above $100. Surprisingly, unlike previous crises, when the digital assets market declined alongside equities, Bitcoin is now showing partial correlation with safe-haven assets. 

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    Investors are using the flagship cryptocurrency as a tool for rapid risk hedging amid global uncertainty, particularly around the energy supply.

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    Despite the local upside, likely driven by a short squeeze, the market remains in a high-volatility zone. The nearest significant liquidity cluster for Bitcoin is located at $70,540. In the event of a correction toward this level, long liquidations could reach $114.5 million, according to CoinGlass, potentially mirroring the current situation — but on the side of buyers.

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