Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Miners Approaching Breakeven Point Amid Price Drop

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 18:53
    Bitcoin miners are under severe pressure despite using efficient hardware
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Miners Approaching Breakeven Point Amid Price Drop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Following Bitcoin's plunge below the $100,000 level, miners are finding it much more difficult to make money. 

    Advertisement

    With electricity costing $0.06 per kWh, even those miners who use efficient mining machines (27.5 watts per terahash) are barely breaking even at around $97,000 per Bitcoin.

    Machines that are less efficient or have higher electricity costs are already be losing money. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Saylor Denies Rumors of Selling 47K BTC
    Galaxy’s Bitcoin Wallets See Sharp Outflows as BTC Collapses Below $95K
    Elon Musk Breaks Internet With Shiba Inu Video, Here's How Dogecoin and SHIB Meme Coins React
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hit by 10,250% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds $420 Million in 24 Hours, Binance Founder CZ Reacts to Bitcoin Below $100,000

    Which miners are still profitable? 

    The data provided by F2Pool shows a dramatic difference in profitability based on a miner's efficiency.

    Advertisement

    The most efficient hardware, such as the Antminer S21 XP Hyd. (12.0 W/T), has an electricity cost rate of only 43% of the current BTC price. This means it only needs Bitcoin to be at $41,585 to break even on electricity. This elite tier of hardware remains highly profitable at the current price level.

    The other high-efficiency S21 models are close behind: all of them would manage to remain profitable with the Bitcoin price under $60,000.   

    In stark contrast, many older and less efficient machines are currently unprofitable. 

    For example, the Whatsminer M53 needs the price to be $100,694, and the Antminer S19 requires $118,641. The least efficient hardware on the list, the CopyMiner C7, needs an unsustainable price of $130,909 just to cover its electricity.

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $95,290 following an enormous price plunge. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 16:01
    New XRP ETF Might Launch Sooner Than Expected
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 15:53
    BlackRock's BUIDL Now Accepted as Collateral on Binance
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 18:53
    Bitcoin Miners Approaching Breakeven Point Amid Price Drop
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 16:01
    New XRP ETF Might Launch Sooner Than Expected
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 15:53
    BlackRock's BUIDL Now Accepted as Collateral on Binance
    Vladislav Sopov
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD