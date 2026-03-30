AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Lighting Gets Major Adoption Boost in US

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 20:14
    Jack Dorsey’s Block has flipped the switch on one of the most ambitious mainstream crypto integrations to date..
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Lighting Gets Major Adoption Boost in US
    Cover image via depositphotos.com
    Google

    Starting Monday, Square began automatically enabling Bitcoin payments for millions of eligible U.S. small businesses, according to a recent announcement. 

    Advertisement

    It is leveraging the Bitcoin Lightning Network and defaulting all merchant settlements to U.S. dollars. 

    Notably, Square is rolling out Bitcoin acceptance with zero additional setup required from the merchants.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Lighting Gets Major Adoption Boost in US $50.4 Million XRP Transferred to Coinbase Ahead of Ripple Escrow Unlocking, Painful 96.8% Bitcoin Metric Highlighted by CryptoQuant, Is Saylor's BTC Buying Streak Finally Over?: Morning Crypto Report

    Miles Suter, Block’s head of Bitcoin product, confirmed the deployment on X, noting that sellers who accept the cryptocurrency will receive fiat currency by default. “We’re making it easier for millions of businesses to accept bitcoin,” Suter stated. “This is how bitcoin as everyday money begins.”

    Advertisement

    It is also worth noting that Square is waiving all processing fees on these transactions through the end of 2026.

    The sheer scale of the rollout is quite notable. It is targeting an eligible pool of roughly 4 million U.S. merchants that comprise 78% of Square's user base.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/30/2026 - 15:58
    Bitcoin Whale Capitulates, With $74 Million BTC Sale
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    More Lightning adoption 

    Square’s infrastructure bypasses the base Bitcoin blockchain in favor of the Lightning Network.

    The Lightning Network operates as a "Layer 2" protocol built directly on top of the base chain. 

    The Bitcoin blockchain (the main layer) gets engaged when a payment channel is closed. At that point, the network records the final net balance.

    Square is capable of delivering a checkout experience that can rival the speed of legacy credit cards. However, it is operating on an open, decentralized monetary network.

    David Marcus, CEO of Lightspark and former President of PayPal, described the integration as a potential “TCP/IP moment” for global financial infrastructure. 

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 18:32
    Deloitte Audit Confirms Ripple USD is Fully Backed
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex North Africa 2026: Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution Through Smart Finance and Regulatory Transformation
    TxFlow L1 Mainnet Launch Marks a New Phase for Multi-Application On-Chain Finance
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 20:14
    Bitcoin Lighting Gets Major Adoption Boost in US
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 18:32
    Deloitte Audit Confirms Ripple USD is Fully Backed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    Dan Burgin
    Show all