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    'Bitcoin is Finally Outperforming S&P', Delphi Digital Analyst Reveals When It Might Stop

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 10:52
    Bitcoin is finally regaining momentum on the market, but the rally might be short-lived.
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    'Bitcoin is Finally Outperforming S&P', Delphi Digital Analyst Reveals When It Might Stop
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    With recent results clearly outperforming more established markets like the S&P 500, Bitcoin is beginning to change relative strength dynamics in its favor. Even though overall market sentiment is still cautious, Bitcoin is now rising more quickly after months of lagging behind or moving in tandem with stocks. 

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    Bitcoin momentum recovers

    This divergence is significant because it frequently signals the beginning of independent momentum, as opposed to correlation-driven movement.

    From a price structure perspective, Bitcoin has been gradually rising from its local lows, creating higher lows and moving in the direction of the mid-$70,000 range. Although a short-term ascending structure is supporting the move, it is still evolving within a larger downtrend that is characterized by long-term moving averages overhead. This puts Bitcoin in a transitional stage where bullish momentum is growing, but macro resistance has not yet been completely overcome.

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    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    An analyst at Delphi Digital claims that the near-term outlook is still constructively bullish, especially as Bitcoin gets closer to the mid-$80,000 range. The strategy described is simple: keep accumulating on dips while the structure holds, and if the price reaches that higher resistance zone, reevaluate your positioning. 

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    This reflects a conditional bullish stance as opposed to blind optimism, acknowledging that the current rally still requires validation at higher levels.

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    The same analysis reveals a peculiar discrepancy between sentiment and price action. This month, Bitcoin has outperformed the S&P, but market sentiment is still largely negative. The current situation is consistent with Bitcoin's historical tendency to perform best when expectations are low.

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    The analyst suggests that the upcoming SpaceX IPO could be a turning point in the future. As that occasion draws near, the strategy is to progressively move toward a more defensive allocation, including greater bond exposure. The idea is that a significant market event like this could reset risk appetite across all asset classes and set the tone for the rest of the year.

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