Bitcoin ETFs Rebound With $1.53 Billion in March Inflow After Heavy Four-Month Outflows

After multiple months of sustained withdrawals, Bitcoin ETFs are beginning to recover as inflows seen in recent weeks suggest that institutional demand is returning to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
With momentum gradually returning to the market, Bitcoin ETFs appear to be on track to record the first monthly outflow in 2026 as performances so far in the year have been extremely negative.
Bitcoin ETFs hold -4,000 BTC in YTD cumulative balance
According to data provided by Cryptoquant, Bitcoin ETFs saw heavy outflows in February, which has seen the ETFs record a cumulative outflow of 42,000 BTC since the start of 2026.
While March has seen investor demand surge notably, the negative trend has reversed substantially, and the ETFs have reaccumulated 38,000 BTC worth about $2.5 billion, leaving the net 2026 outflow at -4000 BTC, as of March 26, 2026.
When compared with levels recorded on Jan. 1, Bitcoin ETFs collectively record up to 4,000 BTC withdrawals as the overall flow since early 2026 remains negative.
While March has been considerably positive so far, analysts expect that the ETFs may be able to offset the remaining 4,000 BTC outflows soon — if the consistent demand seen this month is sustained.
Bitcoin ETFs to break four-month outflow streak
Further data shows that the funds offering the Bitcoin-based investment product have collectively recorded about $1.53 billion in net inflows so far in March.
While the ETFs have continued to record steady monthly outflows since November 2025, the funds are on track to break the long streak of steady withdrawals recorded for four consecutive months.
If the Bitcoin ETFs close the month with a positive cumulative balance, it will mark the first monthly outflow recorded so far this year.