Bitcoin ETFs Back on Track With Biggest Inflows Since January

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their largest weekly inflows since January, signaling a renewed wave of institutional demand, according to data from Farside Investors.

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Total net inflows reached $996 million over the past week, marking the strongest performance since early January, when inflows approached $1.4 billion.

The surge was driven by a standout Friday session, which alone brought in $663.9 million, the highest single-day inflow of the week.

Source: Farside

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Earlier in the week, ETFs saw $411.5 million in inflows on Tuesday and $186 million on Wednesday, followed by a modest $26 million on Thursday. The period began with a $291 million outflow on Monday, making the rebound particularly notable as momentum quickly reversed.

The strong inflow activity pushed total net assets across spot Bitcoin ETFs above $101 billion by the end of the week. At the same time, trading volumes surged, with daily activity nearing $4.8 billion, reflecting heightened participation from both institutional and retail investors.

The data suggests that despite recent market uncertainty, capital continues to rotate back into Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles, reinforcing the role of ETFs as a primary entry point for traditional investors.

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Goldman Sachs BTC ETF: New story

Amid the renewed inflow momentum, Goldman Sachs is preparing a new type of Bitcoin-linked investment product targeting more conservative investors.

As reported by U.Today, the firm has filed for a “Bitcoin Premium Income” ETF, which differs from traditional spot ETFs offered by firms like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments.

Instead of directly holding Bitcoin, the proposed fund would use derivatives strategies to provide exposure while aiming to reduce volatility and generate yield.

Eric Balchunas described the product as “boomer candy,” referring to its appeal to traditional investors seeking exposure to digital assets without taking on full market risk. The structure allows for participation in Bitcoin’s price movements while sacrificing some upside potential in exchange for more stable returns.

If launched, the product would represent another step in the evolution of crypto investment vehicles, expanding the range of options available to investors with different risk profiles.