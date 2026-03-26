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    Bitcoin Down Payment Now Accepted by Fannie Mae

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 26/03/2026 - 13:51
    Bitcoin and crypto use cases just expanded to mortgage financing with Fannie Mae.
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    Bitcoin Down Payment Now Accepted by Fannie Mae
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    U.S. government-sponsored enterprise, also known as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), is delving into crypto. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Fannie Mae will begin accepting Bitcoin down payments for first-time buyers. 

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    Fannie Mae making history in crypto for mortgages

    For the first time in its history, Fannie Mae will accept mortgages backed by cryptocurrency. 

    However, it is not a final, implemented policy under which Fannie Mae will directly accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as pledged collateral.

    Earlier this year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) — the regulator that oversees Fannie Mae — directed the enterprise to develop proposals for considering cryptocurrency. It emphasizes holding crypto as an asset in single-family mortgage risk assessments.

    This change would allow borrowers to count their crypto toward their financial reserves. It also gives them an overall asset picture when applying for a home loan, without first selling it into U.S. dollars.

    Previously, Fannie Mae's guidelines only accepted crypto after it was converted to cash and held in a regulated bank account. The new direction aims to treat verified crypto holdings more like other investment assets for qualifying purposes.

    Integrating crypto into housing finance

    Notably, the crypto move by Fannie Mae marks a major shift toward integrating crypto into traditional U.S. housing finance.  

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    In 2025, Ripple attorney Stuart Alderolty noted that crypto's big mortgage breakthrough is good news for 55 million Americans who own Bitcoin (BTC). 

    His comments come after the FHFA issued a directive instructing mortgage issuers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop plans for factoring in crypto payments when assessing eligibility for a mortgage.

    Other altcoins have also found a way into real-world businesses. A few weeks ago, Cardano was integrated by SPAR Switzerland as a payment option for users. These moves show the maturity of crypto in today’s digital finance world.

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