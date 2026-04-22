AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Dominance Surpasses 60% First Time in 2026 as BTC Nears $80K

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 22/04/2026 - 20:31
    Bitcoin is reasserting its iron grip on the cryptocurrency sector, with its market cap dominance surging past the 60% threshold.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Dominance Surpasses 60% First Time in 2026 as BTC Nears $80K
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is reasserting its absolute control over the cryptocurrency market, with its market cap dominance breaking past the 60% threshold for the first time in 2026. 

    Bitcoin's dominance (BTC.D) has surged to 60.63%, leaving the broader altcoin market in the dust.

    Article image
    BTC.D via TradingView

    The metric, which tracks Bitcoin's share of the total overall crypto market capitalization, had been consolidating in the 58% to 60% range throughout the first quarter of the year before staging a massive breakout in late April.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Dominance Surpasses 60% First Time in 2026 as BTC Nears $80K Trader Who Predicted 700% XRP Rally is 'Cautiously Optimistic' Again; Strategy CEO Issues Bitcoin Teaser as BTC Price Unlocks $96,600 Outlook; Dogecoin Targets 34% Upside with Zero ETF Inflows - Morning Crypto Report

    "The broader promise of crypto has failed"

    The rest of the market is struggling to keep pace. This has prompted some to question the viability of the broader altcoin sector.

    Advertisement

    Veteran trader Bob Loukas has said that Bitcoin didn't even need a euphoric, record-breaking run to crush its competitors this cycle.

    "Bitcoin dominance bottomed out for the Cycle above 50%, without Bitcoin doing anything extraordinary, highlights the broader promise of Crypto has mostly failed," Loukas stated. The general trend points to a market heavily concentrated on the flagship asset.

    BTC bulls eyeing $80K

    Bitcoin's dominance surge is happening in tandem with a powerful price recovery. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has now shaken off its bearish momentum after truly catastrophic losses in early 2025. 

    For most of March, Bitcoin has been seeing some volatile price action, with the top coin fluctuating between $62,000 and $72,000. It has recorded a series of higher highs and higher lows.

    Currently trading around $78,900 (up over 3.3% on the daily session), Bitcoin is now on the verge of a major psychological breakout. It remains to be seen whether the flagship coin can successfully reclaim the pivotal $80,000 level in the coming days. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 19:21
    Bessent Urges Congress to Pass Major Crypto Bill
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 15:31
    Bitcoin Hits $79,000 as a 4,362% Liquidation Imbalance Confirms a Massive Short Squeeze
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Founder Dr. Han: Crypto Winter Drives Structural Reshaping, Move Everything On-Chain Is the New Financial Paradigm
    Coinlocally Lists Tesla, Amazon, Apple, More Tokenized Stock Pairs, Launches Zero-Fee Trading Campaign
    ChangeNOW Enables Private Crypto Transfers for Partners via API
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Apr 21, 2026 - 22:27
    Does Asteroid Shiba Actually Hold a Future?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 20:31
    Bitcoin Dominance Surpasses 60% First Time in 2026 as BTC Nears $80K
    Bitcoin Price Prediction Bitcoin News
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 19:21
    Bessent Urges Congress to Pass Major Crypto Bill
    Scott Bessent Crypto Regulation
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 22, 2026 - 15:31
    Bitcoin Hits $79,000 as a 4,362% Liquidation Imbalance Confirms a Massive Short Squeeze
    Bitcoin Bitcoin Price Liquidation Imbalance Crypto Liquidations
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all