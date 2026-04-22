Bitcoin Dominance Surpasses 60% First Time in 2026 as BTC Nears $80K

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Bitcoin is reasserting its absolute control over the cryptocurrency market, with its market cap dominance breaking past the 60% threshold for the first time in 2026.

Bitcoin's dominance (BTC.D) has surged to 60.63%, leaving the broader altcoin market in the dust.

BTC.D via TradingView

The metric, which tracks Bitcoin's share of the total overall crypto market capitalization, had been consolidating in the 58% to 60% range throughout the first quarter of the year before staging a massive breakout in late April.

"The broader promise of crypto has failed"

The rest of the market is struggling to keep pace. This has prompted some to question the viability of the broader altcoin sector.

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Veteran trader Bob Loukas has said that Bitcoin didn't even need a euphoric, record-breaking run to crush its competitors this cycle.

"Bitcoin dominance bottomed out for the Cycle above 50%, without Bitcoin doing anything extraordinary, highlights the broader promise of Crypto has mostly failed," Loukas stated. The general trend points to a market heavily concentrated on the flagship asset.

BTC bulls eyeing $80K

Bitcoin's dominance surge is happening in tandem with a powerful price recovery.

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Bitcoin has now shaken off its bearish momentum after truly catastrophic losses in early 2025.

For most of March, Bitcoin has been seeing some volatile price action, with the top coin fluctuating between $62,000 and $72,000. It has recorded a series of higher highs and higher lows.

Currently trading around $78,900 (up over 3.3% on the daily session), Bitcoin is now on the verge of a major psychological breakout. It remains to be seen whether the flagship coin can successfully reclaim the pivotal $80,000 level in the coming days.