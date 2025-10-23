'Bitcoin Charlatan': Canadian Billionaire Slams Strategy's Saylor

Advertisement

Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra has lambasted Strategy's Saylor as a "Bitcoin charlatan."

This is the most blistering critique of Saylor that comes from Giustra after the two took part in a viral debate back in 2021.

"Reckless" piece of advice

In a short video clip shared by the "Documenting Saylor" X account, Saylor drew parallels between investing in the same token and wearing the same pair of glasses or using the same knife.

"The point is that you should put on one pair of glasses, you have one pair of Airpods right now, you are looking at me through one screen…Ultimately, if you are a rational individual, when you use knives, do you have copper knives, wooden knives, steel knives, aluminum knives, rubber band knives, because you are afraid to commit to the right knife?" Saylor said.

Saylor is, of course, known as one of the most vocal Bitcoin maximalists, whose company owns a whopping 640,000 BTC. He has repeatedly rejected the idea of buying alternative cryptocurrencies or other assets.

However, the gold mining tycoon has criticized Saylor's anti-diversification advice as "reckless."

"Going nowhere"

Earlier today, Giustra also slammed Bitcoin influencer Adam Livingston, who argued that gold had zero advantages over the leading cryptocurrency.

In response, the Canadian billionaire pointed to gold's outperformance against Bitcoin.

"Seems the gold price is in disagreement with your theory," he said, adding that "Bitcoin is going nowhere."

The leading cryptocurrency is down roughly 30% against the traditional store of value this year.