AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Bottoming, Says Expert Amid Enormous Short Orders Piling

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 23/04/2026 - 8:40
    Bitcoin's price is not stabilizing quick enough, which is further aggravated by the piling of short orders..
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Bottoming, Says Expert Amid Enormous Short Orders Piling
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is trading in a compressed recovery structure similar to an ascending triangle, hovering around the high-$70,000 range. Although the price has established a series of higher lows, it is still having difficulty breaking through resistance in the $78,000-$80,000 range. According to the CryptoQuant CEO, the market could be nearing the bottom. 

    Short orders dominate

    Positioning stands out. According to data, a sizable percentage of traders are leaning short, and major exchange long/short ratios continue to be skewed toward bearish bets. This concentration of short positions often produces asymmetry. The market is susceptible to a squeeze if prices move marginally higher than expected when too many players anticipate declines.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, derivatives data shows mixed flows. Liquidation metrics indicate a consistent clearing of both long and short positions, but short-term inflows and outflows are erratic. This setting typically denotes indecision, but once a direction is selected, it also creates the conditions for more precise movements.

    HOT Stories
    Fundstrat Boss Backs $250,000 Target for ETH Bitcoin (BTC) Closer to $80,000 Than $60,000 Again, Ethereum's (ETH) $3,000 Recipe, Hyperliquid (HYPE) Bounce Triggered: Crypto Market Review

    Bears might get overwhelmed

    The bottoming argument uses a different perspective. Historically, when sentiment is low and risk-adjusted returns, like the Sharpe ratio, seem undesirable, Bitcoin tends to approach local bottoms. During those stages, the majority of market players find the asset to be structurally unappealing, which temporarily lowers demand but also prevents more aggressive selling.  

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/22/2026 - 15:21
    Anthony Pompliano Moves Satoshi Title to All Bitcoin Holders
    ByCaroline Amosun

    The current situation fits that pattern to some extent. The price is not falling, but the level of enthusiasm is low. The market is not demonstrating strong conviction in either direction, and volume has stabilized rather than increased. This results in a situation where downside follow-through becomes less reliable when combined with the accumulation of short exposure.

    The implication for investors is shifting risk rather than instant gains. In the near future, Bitcoin might keep consolidating and possibly return to support at $73,000. However, the likelihood of a move against the majority rises as short positioning grows and volatility decreases. The market does not appear robust, but it also does not act as though it is preparing to lose another leg. This distinction allows the bottoming thesis to take hold.

    Advertisement
    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 8:14
    Why Satoshi’s Identity No Longer Matters: Strategy and Coinbase CEOs Signal the End of the Hunt
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 7:06
    MetaMask Co-Founder Quits After 10 Years
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Founder Dr. Han: Crypto Winter Drives Structural Reshaping, Move Everything On-Chain Is the New Financial Paradigm
    Coinlocally Lists Tesla, Amazon, Apple, More Tokenized Stock Pairs, Launches Zero-Fee Trading Campaign
    ChangeNOW Enables Private Crypto Transfers for Partners via API
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Apr 21, 2026 - 22:27
    Does Asteroid Shiba Actually Hold a Future?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 8:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Bottoming, Says Expert Amid Enormous Short Orders Piling
    Bitcoin
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 8:14
    Why Satoshi’s Identity No Longer Matters: Strategy and Coinbase CEOs Signal the End of the Hunt
    Bitcoin MicroStrategy Coinbase
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 23, 2026 - 7:06
    MetaMask Co-Founder Quits After 10 Years
    Ethereum News
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all