Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Double Top Formation, XRP's Volume Hints at Weakness of Bears, Ethereum's Most Bullish Picture Recently: Crypto Market Review

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After its recent recovery push, Bitcoin is beginning to show signs of exhaustion, and the chart’s current structure raises questions about a possible double top formation. Although Bitcoin has recovered some ground from its earlier decline and is currently trading in the $71,000-$72,000 range, the way it is acting close to local highs indicates that bullish momentum is not as strong as it first appears.

Premature double top

Two recent peaks in the low-$70,000 area are forming the double top setup. After pushing into this area once and being rejected, the price is now returning to it without making a noticeable breakout. In particular, when follow-through volume is low, this type of repeated failure at the same resistance level frequently indicates that buyers are losing strength.

In this case, volume profile is crucial and supports the bearish interpretation. Although there was comparatively high volume during the first push into the first top, participation was noticeably lower on the second attempt. The double top’s weight is derived from this discrepancy between price and volume. It implies that the market is rising due to declining conviction, which is rarely sustainable.

Bitcoin is still trading below significant higher-time-frame moving averages, which are still declining. This supports the notion that the current move is more likely a corrective bounce than the beginning of a new impulse, and that the overall trend has not yet turned bullish.

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If the double top is confirmed, the neckline is approximately $69,000. A breakdown below that level would probably result in a surge of selling pressure, which could push Bitcoin back toward the mid-$60,000 range, where prior consolidation took place. Such a move could accelerate rapidly, given the quantity of liquidity concentrated below recent lows.

The setup has not been verified yet, though. The double top theory breaks down, and the market may return to a continuation phase if Bitcoin is able to break above the $72,000-$73,000 range with significant volume.

XRP bears are getting tired

Although XRP is still under pressure, the chart’s developing structure indicates that the bearish side may be losing ground. After several unsuccessful attempts to recover higher resistance levels, price action is still in a broader downtrend, with XRP hovering around the $1.33-$1.36 range. But the volume behavior that goes along with the price decline is more noteworthy than the price decline itself.

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In recent sell-offs, volume has not significantly increased despite the declining structure and steady lower highs. This is an important detail. Growing volume usually indicates sellers’ conviction in a strong bearish trend. In this case, the opposite dynamic is taking place: prices are declining, but there isn’t much involvement. Instead, this divergence frequently indicates exhaustion.

In terms of XRP’s recent performance, the asset tried to make a short-term comeback but was rejected close to the $1.38-$1.40 range, which is in line with moving averages and local resistance. The price has since returned to support, but the decline is not aggressive. Smaller candles and less follow-through support the notion that bears lack complete control.

XRP's key levels under protection

In addition, XRP is maintaining its position above a rising short-term trendline that was created by the most recent lows. Despite its fragility, this structure suggests that buyers are still protecting important levels. The market might be preparing for a consolidation phase rather than a breakdown if this support holds.

For investors, the current arrangement points to a possible change in momentum. Selling pressure appears to be waning, based on the lack of volume expansion on the downside. XRP may move back toward the $1.38-$1.42 resistance range if buyers intervene with even moderate volume. A stronger recovery move would be possible if there was a breakout above that level, invalidating the current bearish structure.

Conversely, a sharp increase in volume would indicate that sellers have taken back control if the trendline support fails. Until then, XRP is still in a precarious situation, where a waning bearish sentiment may present a chance for bulls to gain ground.

Focus on Ethereum

While most market participants continue to focus on the wider downtrend that dominated earlier price action, Ethereum is quietly constructing one of its most beneficial setups in months. ETH has stabilized in the $2,100-$2,300 range following a protracted decline from the $4,000+ area, and this stabilization is the first clue that many investors are ignoring.

The change in structure is what is noticeable. Ethereum has entered a consolidation phase with steadily improving lows rather than printing aggressive lower lows. This kind of base formation frequently precedes a more significant directional shift, particularly after a significant capitulation event such as the steep decline observed earlier this year.

Weak hands were driven out of the market by the sell-off, and since then, volatility has decreased — a classic indication of accumulation.

The bullish argument is strengthened by volume behavior. Volume dramatically increased during the first decline, indicating intense selling pressure. Nevertheless, volume has stabilized in the current range and is no longer able to sustain further declines.

How Ethereum responds to local opposition is another crucial element. There hasn’t been a strong bearish follow-through on recent attempts to push higher. Rather, price declines slightly while maintaining structure, indicating that supply is progressively being absorbed by demand. This is not the behavior of a weak asset; rather, it is the way markets move from bearish to neutral to bullish.

For investors, the most important lesson is that Ethereum can demonstrate its strength without a dramatic move. Below the surface, the foundation is already taking shape. The market may swiftly change sentiment if ETH is able to break and stay above the $2,300-$2,400 range, taking sidelined players by surprise.

For now, Ethereum is quietly expanding. Although the overall trend may still appear negative at first glance, the circumstances are favorable for a rebound.