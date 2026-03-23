Binance's XRP Reserve Signals Demand, Shiba Inu Shorts Exit, Dogeoin Key Metric Turns Bullish — U.Today Crypto Digest

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XRP reserve on Binance retreats from $2.8 billion zone

XRP remains in demand despite its current weak price move, signaling sustained adoption as the recent price rally appears to have restored investors' confidence.

XRP investors have remained resilient on the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization as activity across top crypto exchanges, especially Binance, signals sustained demand.

Notably, XRP exchange flow over the last day suggests that traders on Binance are more willing to buy or hodl XRP rather than sell off their holdings.

According to data from crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant, the XRP reserve on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has shown a modest shortage over the last 24 hours, dropping to $2.79 billion as of Sunday, March 22.

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Typically, the decline in the XRP reserve indicates that holders are transferring XRP into private wallets, usually to hold. This is a key signal for increased buying activity, which could propel the price of XRP for higher surges.

Shiba Inu sees shorts exit in 4 hours

The unexpected price move saw short positions exit briefly, with $0 recorded in short liquidations.

Shiba Inu reversed a three-day drop earlier in the week, with its price rising to $0.00000622 on Friday, bringing SHIB above the daily MA 50 at $0.00000604.

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However, the rise was short-lived, with Shiba Inu returning below the daily MA 50. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.53% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000596 and up 0.69% weekly.

The unexpected price move saw short positions exit briefly, with $0 in short liquidations in the last four hours, rather long liquidations were recorded. This indicated that the sudden price drop had caught long traders who were anticipating a price increase unawares.

DOGE shows extremely bullish long-short ratio

Dogecoin is more bullish than it may seem when looking at the price chart of the asset.

Dogecoin is currently displaying a mixed but structurally intriguing setup, with price action remaining constrained within a wider downtrend, while derivatives data indicates strong bullish positioning.

The high long-short ratio, which has increased to roughly 3.29 on OKX and roughly 2.46-2.47 on Binance across various trader segments, is the most notable metric. This suggests that the vast majority of market players are placing upward bets.

Such a bias toward long positions, taken at face value, indicates confidence in a possible reversal. In anticipation of a breakout following an extended period of consolidation, traders are aggressively positioning for a move higher.

However, there is a risk associated with this type of imbalance. The market is more susceptible to abrupt shifts in the opposite direction when positioning gets crowded on one side, particularly if momentum does not hold.