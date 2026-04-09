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    Binance Wallet Integrates Prediction Markets With In-App Access to On-Chain Trading

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 9/04/2026 - 12:41
    Binance Wallet expands its on-chain ecosystem with a new integration that enables users to access prediction markets directly within the app, simplifying participation and improving usability.
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    Binance Wallet Integrates Prediction Markets With In-App Access to On-Chain Trading
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    Binance Wallet has introduced a new third-party integration within its wallet, giving eligible users direct access to prediction markets without leaving the app. 

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    The rollout follows a prior beta phase and reflects the platform’s broader push to simplify on-chain interactions through a familiar, centralized interface.

    Through the integration, Binance Wallet connects users to markets powered by Predict.fun, currently the largest prediction market provider on the BNB Smart Chain. 

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    While Binance Wallet handles access and user experience, all trading activity is executed on-chain through Predict.fun’s smart contracts, with event structures, pricing, and settlement rules managed entirely by the provider.

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    Prediction markets allow users to speculate on the likelihood of future outcomes across a wide range of categories, including sports, esports, macroeconomics, global events, culture, and crypto. 

    Contracts are typically priced between $0.01 and $0.99, reflecting implied probabilities. Once outcomes are determined based on predefined rules, contracts settle accordingly.

    The integration is designed to lower barriers to entry for on-chain participation. Users can access prediction markets with a single click, removing the need for separate wallets, bridging, or complex setup processes. 

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    In addition, trading can be conducted directly using funds from Spot and Funding accounts, allowing for a seamless transition between traditional exchange activity and decentralized applications.

    Gasless trading and user experience

    A key feature of the rollout is the gasless trading experience. Binance Wallet will cover all transaction and settlement fees associated with prediction market activity, significantly reducing friction and making participation more accessible, particularly for users unfamiliar with blockchain fee structures.

    The system also supports both market and limit orders, providing flexibility for different trading strategies. Combined with Binance Wallet’s keyless Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology, the integration aims to deliver a balance between usability and security, ensuring that users can interact with on-chain markets without directly managing private keys.

    Beyond user experience, the integration may also have broader implications for the prediction market ecosystem. By leveraging Binance’s large user base and streamlined interface, the move is expected to drive increased participation, which could contribute to improved liquidity and more efficient price discovery across markets.

    “With this integration, we’re making it simpler for users to access another on-chain utility using a familiar and secure in-app experience,” said Winson Liu, Global Lead of Binance Wallet. “This is part of our broader effort to make Binance more useful day to day by reducing friction and expanding the range of on-chain use cases available through Binance Wallet.”

    The launch forms part of Binance’s wider strategy to evolve into a comprehensive “super app,” where users can access a diverse range of crypto and on-chain utilities within a single environment. 

    #Binance #Prediction Markets
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