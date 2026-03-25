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    Binance to Delist 10 Trading Pairs Tied Against ETH, BNB This March: Full List Revealed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 15:14
    Major exchange Binance set to delist 10 crypto trading pairs, with new futures listing also announced.
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    Binance to Delist 10 Trading Pairs Tied Against ETH, BNB This March: Full List Revealed
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Major crypto exchange Binance is set to delist 10 crypto trading pairs at March's close. In a recent announcement, Binance stated it will be delisting 10 crypto trading pairs, including ALT/BTC, CYBER/BNB, CYBER/ETH, CYBER/FDUSD, JUV/USDC, LSK/BTC, SAND/BTC and VET/BTC.

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    Binance, once in a while, may delist some selected trading pairs for a number of reasons, including poor liquidity and trading volume, after conducting a review of its listings.

    The crypto exchange periodically does a review of listed trading pairs to ensure safety for its users and also for a sustained high-quality trading market.

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    Based on this, Binance will be removing and ceasing trading for the aforementioned spot trading pairs on March 27 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). Spot Trading Bots services for the ALT/BTC, CYBER/BNB, CYBER/ETH, CYBER/FDUSD, JUV/USDC, LSK/BTC, SAND/BTC and VET/BTC will be simultaneously terminated. Users are urged to act accordingly to prevent potential losses.

    Binance Futures announces new listings

    Binance Futures has announced new listings with multiple USD Margined Equity Perpetual Contracts to launch on March 26. Binance Futures will launch perpetual contracts for Meta, Nvidia and Google on March 26 at 2:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. UTC, respectively.

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    Tue, 03/24/2026 - 10:26
    Binance to Terminate Margin Support for XRP/BNB and 14 Other Major Altcoin Pairs This Week
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
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    METAUSDT, NVDAUSDT and GOOGLUSDT Equity Perpetual Contracts will be launched on this date with up to 10x leverage.

    In an upgrade, which will continuously improve system performance and service quality, USD Margined Futures will start gradually upgrading Stop Orders to Conditional Orders starting from March 25. After the upgrade, stop market and stop limit order options will no longer appear as separate entries.

    The upgrade will be done gradually through a phased approach while progressively increasing user access with the intent of completing the full replacement of Stop Orders with Conditional Orders by the end of April 2026.

    #Binance
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