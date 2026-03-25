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    Binance Founder Blacklists Anyone Selling Token Listings

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 7:58
    Changpeng Zhao has warned that any project attempting to use a middleman to secure a spot on the exchange will be permanently blacklisted.
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    Binance Founder Blacklists Anyone Selling Token Listings
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has warned that anyone promising to secure a token listing on the exchange for a fee is a scammer.

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    To enforce this, Binance has implemented a strict zero-tolerance policy against intermediaries. 

    Any project that attempts to use a middleman to access the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange can be permanently blacklisted. 

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    Listing scams

    The warning comes as fraudulent "listing agents" increasingly target emerging Web3 projects. They often claim to have insider connections or a personal friendship with Binance executives.

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    "You can safely assume anyone who claims to be able to help you list your project on Binance (CEX) is a SCAMMER, especially if they say they know CZ or are a good friend," Zhao noted on X (formerly Twitter). 

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    The project is immediately disqualified if a third party is involved in the listing process. On top of this, it will be barred from future consideration.

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    Binance's listing policy 

    Binance has established a highly rigid listing policy. Listing applications must be submitted directly by the project's founder or a key executive.

    All members of the project's core team interacting with the Binance listing committee must pass strict Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification.

    Binance does not charge fixed fees for evaluating projects or submitting applications.

    There are also extremely strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that are meant to prevent leaks. 

    Binance’s listing policies have significantly matured over the past years now that the exchange has gained more regulatory legitimacy. 

    Projects are now heavily vetted through Binance Alpha (a pre-listing ecosystem), and tested on Binance Futures (if they have secondary market traction). Only the most resilient ones eventually graduate to a full Binance Spot listing.

    #Changpeng Zhao
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