Binance Coin (BNB) Dethrones XRP to Become 4th Most Valuable Cryptocurrency

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Another reshuffle in the top five largest cryptocurrencies has been recorded in the digital asset market. According to CoinMarketCap data, the rotation occurred between the Binance ecosystem’s native token BNB, which has officially pushed XRP down from the fourth position in the market capitalization ranking.

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At the moment, BNB’s market capitalization reaches $85.86 billion, while XRP’s metric has corrected to $85.77 billion. Despite moderate declines in both assets within the 24-hour window, BNB demonstrates stronger resilience against the backdrop of overall market volatility, declining by 2.27%, while XRP fell by 2.9%.

Cryptocurrency Ranking by Market Cap, Source: CoinMarketCap

The price of BNB is estimated at slightly above $629, while the price of XRP stands at $1.39. The capitalization spread amounts to only $97 million.

Why BNB just overtook XRP to claim world's fourth largest crypto spot

The current dynamic, reflecting the strengthening of BNB’s position in the centralized CeFi segment, is increasingly associated with the rapid expansion of ecosystem traction and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding XRP ETF flows following recent regulatory breakthroughs.

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This narrow gap between the assets, currently less than 0.11%, indicates the persistence of intense competition for the fourth place in upcoming trading sessions as institutional liquidity shifts. Furthermore, market participants are closely monitoring these fluctuations as they signal a potential pivot in investor sentiment toward exchange-backed utilities.

At the present moment, the market hierarchy looks as follows: BNB follows only Bitcoin, Ethereum and the stablecoin USDT in total valuation. The current reshuffle reflects a long-term trend toward the strategic redistribution of global liquidity within the top-10 assets in favor of high-utility ecosystem tokens that offer diverse functionality beyond simple value transfer.